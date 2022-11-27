FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates: Line-ups Out as Spotlight on Kevin De Bruyne

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 18:03 IST
Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022 Belgium vs Morocco Live Updates: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez made three changes to his side for Sunday’s World Cup game against Morocco, knowing victory would secure a last-16 place. The Red Devils rode their luck in a 1-0 opening win over Canada and Martinez reacted by replacing Youri Tielemans in midfield with Everton’s Amadou Onana. Read More
Morocco (4-3-3)
Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt), Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri
Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR)
Referee: Cesar Arturo Ramos (MEX)
Belgium (3-4-3)
Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Thorgan Hazard, Amadou Onana, Axel Witsel, Timothy Castagne; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (capt), Michy Batshuayi
Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)
A sensational win for Costa Rica as they lost a crushing defeat in their last match against Spain (0-7) and to bounce back from that was never going to be easy. But they did it and beat Japan here 1-0. The Asian team controlled the game for the majority of the period but they failed to find the back of the net. While Costa Rica had one shot of target and they made it count. JPN 0-1 CRC FULL TIME!
Japan arrived in the box with some authority to find the equaliser but Keylor Navas was at his best there to stop the close range shots. Costa Rica have to defend for their lifes now to earn the crucial three points. JPN 0-1 CRC 89′
GOAALL! And it’s Costa Rica who finally scores a goal here. They conceded seven goals in the last match and now here they are leading 1-0 at the 81st minute of the match. Keysher Fuller with a sensational finish gets past the Japanese goalkeeper here. JPN 0-1 CRC 81′
Japan have taken 8 shots in the second half so far but only two of them were on target. Costa Rica are on the backfoot here as they are struggling to keep the ball in the last few minutes. JPN 0-0 CRC 69′
Keylor Navas is putting up a show here as it clearly shows that he has over his last match performance. Japan are knocking on the doors at regular intervals and it’s not a good sign for Costa Rica. JPN 0-0 CRC 58′
Japan regain control at the start of the second half. They made a couple of attempts to get past the goalkeeper but Costa Rica have been rock-solid at defence as compared to their last match where Spain made a mockery of it. JPN 0-0 CRC 50′
The second half goes underway at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
A good first half where Japan dominated the initial minutes but Costa Rica bounced back in the final minutes to take control. The second half is going to be interesting. Costa Rica have to win this match to keep their hopes alive, while Japan will look to produce something special once again. JPN 0-0 CRC HALF TIME!
Interestingly, Costa Rica have started taking control of the possession in the last few minutes which is a great sign, but they haven’t been able to hit the shot on target so far. While Japan are lacking in physicality here. JPN 0-0 CRC 40′
The Asian side has failed to take advantage of the lacklustre play by Costa Rica. The Japan players are moving the ball forward but failing to produce the final pass or move to get it done. While Costa Rica are trying to overpower the opponents with physicality. JPN 0-0 CRC 28′
Japan continue to cause problems for Costa Rica with some smart passes but they have to time their runs well here. They have missed a couple of chances already because of that. While Costa Rica have not shown any signs of threat. JPN 0-0 CRC 16′
Japan are dominating the possession in the initial minutes here as Costa Rica are once again allowing the opposition to keep the ball. Keylor Navar has to avoid playing long balls here as it won’t help his team. JPN 0-0 CRC 7′
Kick-off at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
Japan started the tournament on the best possible note as they beat European giants Germany 2-1 to show that they arrived in Qatar with a purpose to prove that they are not second to none. While Costa Rica started their campaign on a contrasting note as Spain thrashed them by scoring 7 goals. Costa Rica failed to register a shot in the match.
5-3-2
Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Waston; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres; Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell
Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez
4-2-3-1
Shuichi Gonda; Miki Yamane, Kou Itakura, Maya Yoshida (capt), Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma; Ayase Ueda
Coach: Hajime Moriyasu
Hello and welcome to the live blog of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E game between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
Costa Rica are ‘not dead’ at the World Cup despite their 7-0 drubbing by Spain and will not give up on a place in the last 16 without a fight, coach Luis Fernando Suarez said Saturday.
‘Los Ticos’ will try to pick up the pieces of their campaign in Qatar when they face Japan in their second match on Sunday and Suarez said they “still have a chance” of advancing from Group E.
Suarez said he may make changes to his starting line-up but stressed that “it’s not just about names — it’s about attitudes”. The coach said there had been “not much that was positive” against Spain but he refused to lie down and be beaten.
Japan sashayed through Germany’s defence to win their opening World Cup game but captain Maya Yoshida said the Blue Samurai cannot afford to “dance badly” against Costa Rica on Sunday.
Japan stunned the Germans 2-1 and now have the chance to take a big step towards the knock-out stage when they face a wounded Costa Rica in Group E.
The Central Americans opened their campaign on the wrong end of a 7-0 hiding by Spain but Yoshida insists Japan will not take their opponents lightly.
On what date will the match between Belgium and Morocco be played?
The match between Belgium and Morocco will be played on November 27, Sunday.
Where will the match between Belgium and Morocco be played?
The match between Belgium and Morocco will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.
What time will the match between Belgium and Morocco begin?
The match between Belgium and Morocco will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on November 27.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Belgium and Morocco?
The match between Belgium and Morocco will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Belgium and Morocco?
The match between Belgium and Morocco will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.
