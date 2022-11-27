FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates: Line-ups Out as Spotlight on Kevin De Bruyne

Thomas Meunier takes the place of Leander Dendoncker at the back, with in-form Leicester defender Wout Faes again left out. Thorgan Hazard gets his first start of the tournament at wing-back. Morocco boss Walid Regragui named an unchanged XI after an impressive performance in their 0-0 draw with 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia.

Costa Rica are ‘not dead’ at the World Cup despite their 7-0 drubbing by Spain and will not give up on a place in the last 16 without a fight, coach Luis Fernando Suarez said Saturday.

‘Los Ticos’ will try to pick up the pieces of their campaign in Qatar when they face Japan in their second match on Sunday and Suarez said they “still have a chance” of advancing from Group E.

Suarez said he may make changes to his starting line-up but stressed that “it’s not just about names — it’s about attitudes”. The coach said there had been “not much that was positive” against Spain but he refused to lie down and be beaten.

Japan sashayed through Germany’s defence to win their opening World Cup game but captain Maya Yoshida said the Blue Samurai cannot afford to “dance badly” against Costa Rica on Sunday.

Japan stunned the Germans 2-1 and now have the chance to take a big step towards the knock-out stage when they face a wounded Costa Rica in Group E.

The Central Americans opened their campaign on the wrong end of a 7-0 hiding by Spain but Yoshida insists Japan will not take their opponents lightly.

On what date will the match between Belgium and Morocco be played?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the match between Belgium and Morocco be played?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the match between Belgium and Morocco begin?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on November 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Belgium and Morocco?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Belgium and Morocco?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

