FIFA World Cup Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: All Eyes on Modric; CRO v CAN

Nikola Vlasic was left out of Croatia starting XI after he was substituted at halftime in their opening 0-0 draw with Morocco after suffering a calf injury, was replaced in the starting line-up by Marko Livaja in the only change to the side.

Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson will become the first man to win 100 caps for the country after he was named in their staring line-up.

Cyle Larin came in for Junior Hoilett in the only change to the Canada side that were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opener.

Morocco jeopardised Belgium’s World Cup hopes as Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late goals secured a surprise 2-0 triumph in Doha on Sunday.

Belgium, third in Russia four years ago, could have qualified for the last 16 with victory but instead produced another insipid display after their fortunate opening win over Canada.

Substitute Sabiri was the hero thanks to a 73rd-minute free-kick which Thibaut Courtois allowed to bounce in at his near post, before Aboukhlal grabbed a second in stoppage time.

Costa Rica put a huge dent in Japan’s hopes of reaching the World Cup last 16 when they rebounded from their 7-0 hammering by Spain to claim a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E on Sunday.

The door was ajar for Japan to seal their place in the knockout round after their historic opening win over Germany on the same day as Costa Rica’s collapse.

But Keysher Fuller’s curling 81st-minute effort, Costa Rica’s first shot on target in the tournament, rocked Japan and put their hopes of progression in peril.

