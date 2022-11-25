FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Wales vs Iran Updates: WAL 0-0 IRN, Both Teams Desperate to Find Goal

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has made five changes to the side that lost 6-2 against England, bringing Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun back into the starting line-up.

Azmoun will partner Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, who scored two goals against England.

The Persian Eagles named Hossein Hosseini between the sticks, with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand missing after suffering concussion against England.

Both Bale and Chris Mepham enter the match on yellow cards and will be suspended for the final group stage match against England if they pick up another booking.

Iran’s Morteza Pouraligangi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh also picked up bookings against England.