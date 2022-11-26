France vs Denmark Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: French Pressed by the Danish; FRA 0-0 DEN

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 22:19 IST
Doha
HALF TIME! It is goalless at the break between France and Denmark at the Stadium 974!
37′ - Denmark holding off the French attack so far…
30′ - Kasper Schmeichel in the Denmark goal has been solid as a rock, with his father Peter wathing on from the stands. He made a crucial stop to deny Adrien Rabiot grabing the lead for France.
20′ - Kylian Mbappe has been a mennace for Danish defence as the Frenchman’s lightening speed is wrecking havoc in the Denmark ranks. He is brought down in an ugly fashion by Andreas Christensen, for which he is shown a yellow card by the referee.
10′ - France have started the game brightly and are looking to score an early goal but Denamrk are sitting deep, with all 10 outfield players being behind the ball at some points.
Should be solid game this.
KICK OFF! France and Denmark get us underway at the Stadium 974!
Here is how Denmark line-up: Kasper Schmeichel (capt); Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Victor Nelsson; Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle; Jesper Lindstrom, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard
Denmark Formation: 3-4-3
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (DEN)
Here is how France linue-up: Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
France Formation: 4-2-1-3
Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)
Raphael Varane returns in one of three changes made by France coach Didier Deschamps for the World Cup holders’ Group D clash with Denmark in Doha on Saturday.
Manchester United centre-back Varane was rested for France’s opening 4-1 win over Australia having not played since suffering a leg injury in a Premier League match against Chelsea a month ago.
He replaces Ibrahima Konate at the heart of the defence, while Barcelona’s Jules Kounde comes in for Benjamin Pavard at right-back and Theo Hernandez starts at left-back after his brother Lucas was ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a serious knee injury.
The rest of the France side is unchanged and striker Olivier Giroud, who scored twice against Australia, needs just one more goal to become his country’s all-time top scorer.
He is currently tied with 1998 World Cup-winner Thierry Henry on 51 goals for Les Bleus.
Meanwhile Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand makes four changes to his team following their opening goalless draw against Tunisia, including altering his entire front line.
Jesper Lindstrom of Eintracht Frankfurt, Andreas Cornelius of FC Copenhagen and Brentford’s Mikkel Damsgaard all come into the attack, while Victor Nelsson replaces Simon Kjaer at the back.
Among those dropping out is midfielder Thomas Delaney, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the competition with a knee injury.
France will qualify for the last 16 with a victory but they were beaten twice by the Danes in the UEFA Nations League earlier this year.
The sides drew 0-0 when they met at the 2018 World Cup.
FULL TIME! Excellent game of football but Poland came well prepared for the challenge as they matched the physicality of Saudi Arabia and took advantage of the moments to find crucial goals. Robert Lewandowski got involved in both goals as he assisted the first one and struck the second to earn three crucial points for Poland. POL 2-0 KSA FULL TIME!
Saudi Arabia look down and out here after conceding the second goal. Robert Lewandowski is running the show as he is making good moves to open up Saudi’s defence which already looking dejected. POL 2-0 KSA 90+2′
GOALLLL! Robert Lewandowski scores his first goal of the World Cup. Clinical from the talismanic striker as Poland doubled their lead here. He took the advantage of the high backline and charged at the right moment to score his 77th international goal. POL 2-0 KSA 82′
Saudi Arabia are constantly putting pressure here but they are failing to get the ball past the net. The finishing has been below par from Saudi Arabia players here. Poland need to hold their nerves in the final minutes here to deny the Saudi forwards. POL 1-0 KSA 80′
Robert Lewandowski has failed to convert several chances tonight which is a worrying sign for Poland going forward. Meanwhile, both teams are running the ball with pacer to find some goals in the final minutes. POL 1-0 KSA 72′
It seems like Saudi Arabia are close to getting an equalizer. They are banging the door with some fine moves as Poland defence is bit under pressure here to stop the strike force of Saudi. POL 1-0 KSA 60′
Poland continue to match the physicality of Saudi Arabian side here. The scoreline depicts that Poland came well-prepared for the Saudi test. The Asian team is now pressing high to put pressure on the opposition. POL 1-0 KSA 51′
The second half goes underway here.
Poland are high on confidence here at half time as they are one goal ahead in the game. Saudi Arabia faced a similar situation against Argentina but they came to all guns blazing in the second half to blow them away. While things are bit different here as Salem Al-Dawsari has already missed a penalty for them POL 1-0 KSA HALF TIME!
Salem Al-Dawsari - Hero of Argentina match, misses a penalty here. Absolute scenes as Wojciech Szczęsny made a sensational save here to keep Poland on top. Excellent from Poland here as Al-Dawsari is in disbelief after missing from the spot. POL 1-0 KSA 45+1′
GOAL! Poland strike first here as Piotr Zieliński finds the back of the net with a powerful strike. However, it was Robert Lewandowski who made it possible for Zieliński to find it. He served him the ball in a very comfortable position. Excellent from Poland to draw the first blood here. POL 1-0 KSA 39′
Poland are moving the ball quite well as compared to their last match against Mexico. Robert Lewandowski has to pull off something special here to break the deadlock here created by Saudi Arabia’s defenders. POL 0-0 KSA 30′
Poland are giving it back to Saudi Arabia here in terms of physicality which is making the match quite interesting here. Interestingly, Saudi have dominated the possession so far in this game. POL 0-0 KSA 20′
Saudi Arabia have started making big moves here as they stunned Poland with a counter-attack but Wojciech Szczęsny managed to stop it with a big dive. A high-octane start to the game here. POL 0-0 KSA 14′
Robert Lewandowski had a forgettable outing against Mexico where he also failed to score from the penalty spot. It will be a tough task for him to breach Saudi Arabia’s defence which put pressure on Argentina to produce one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Poland are trying here to surprise Saudi early here. POL 0-0 KSA 6′
Kick-off at Education City Stadium
Saudi Arabia (4-1-4-1)
Mohammed Al-Owais; Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Saud Abdulhamid; Abdulelah Al-Malki; Sami Al-Naji, Mohamed Kanno, Feras Al-Brikan, Salem Al-Dawsari (capt); Saleh Al-Shehri
Coach: Herve Renard (FRA)
Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)
Poland (4-4-2)
Wojciech Szczesny; Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Krystian Bielik; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski (capt)
Coach: Czeslaw Michiewicz (POL)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score France vs Denmark Updates: France face Denmark in a Group D clash at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday at the Stadium 974.
Raphael Varane will start at centre back for Les Blues after fully recovering from a hamstring injury. Varane will pair up with Dayot Upamecano while Jules Kounde is taking over from Benjamin Pavard on the right side of the defence.
Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot start in midfield with Antoine Griezmann in support of the offensive trio of Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.
For Denmark, coach Kasper Hjulmand is replacing injured midfielder Thomas Delaney with Mikkel Damsgaard, and Andreas Cornelius gets the nod up front as Kasper Dolberg drops to the bench.
Poland bolstered their chances on Saturday of reaching the World Cup’s last 16 for the first time since 1986 after goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski killed Saudi Arabia’s efforts to advance a game early.
Zielinski scored after 39 minutes against the run of play and Lewandowski put the match beyond Saudi Arabia eight minutes from time, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s stunning double save from a penalty in first half stoppage time kept Poland in the match against a Saudi side that was always on the attack.
A Mitch Duke header gave Australia their first World Cup victory in 12 years with a 1-0 win over Tunisia in a hardfought contest on Saturday that kept alive their hopes of progressing from Group D.
Target man Duke scored in the 23rd minute with a glancing header that flew past keeper Aymen Dahmen’s despairing dive, and the Socceroos then held back a largely toothless Tunisian attack over the remainder of the contest.
