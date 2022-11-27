FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates: Line-ups Out as Japan Look to Secure Knock Out Berth With 2nd Victory

‘Los Ticos’ will try to pick up the pieces of their campaign in Qatar when they face Japan in their second match on Sunday and Suarez said they “still have a chance” of advancing from Group E.

Suarez said he may make changes to his starting line-up but stressed that “it’s not just about names — it’s about attitudes”. The coach said there had been “not much that was positive” against Spain but he refused to lie down and be beaten.

Japan sashayed through Germany’s defence to win their opening World Cup game but captain Maya Yoshida said the Blue Samurai cannot afford to “dance badly” against Costa Rica on Sunday.

Japan stunned the Germans 2-1 and now have the chance to take a big step towards the knock-out stage when they face a wounded Costa Rica in Group E.

The Central Americans opened their campaign on the wrong end of a 7-0 hiding by Spain but Yoshida insists Japan will not take their opponents lightly.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica, here is everything that you need to know.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica will take place on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Japan vs Costa Rica be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Japan vs Costa Rica begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India

How do I watch the live streaming of the Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

