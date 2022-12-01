Japan vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Costa Rica vs Germany Latest Updates: JPN vs ESP, CRC vs GER

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 23:46 IST
Doha
Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Latest Updates JPN vs ESP and CRC vs GER: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FIFA World Cup Group E matches – Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany from Qatar. Alvaro Morata leads the line for a much-changed Spain against Japan as they look to seal qualification to the World Cup last 16. Read More
FULL TIME! Croatia and Belgium end goalless as Morocco beat Canada!
Croatia and Morocco qualify for the round of 16.
Morocco, who needed a win or a draw in their final Group F match to reach the knockout rounds, took advantage of a weak clearance by goalkeeper Milan Borjan that landed on the foot of Hakim Ziyech.
Cheered on by a boisterous crowd of Moroccan fans, midfielder Ziyech effortlessly lobbed the ball over the stranded goalkeeper to open scoring in the fourth minute.
Borjan had been placed in an unenviable position by central defender Steven Vitoria, whose weak back pass forced the goalkeeper to race Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri to the ball.
En-Nesyri remained dangerous throughout the first half, doubling Morocco’s lead in the 23rd minute when he ran onto a long ball from Achraf Hakimi and beat Borjan at the near post.
Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd put Canada on the scoreboard with an own goal, the first of this World Cup, by accidentally flicking a cross by Sam Adekugbe past his own goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in the 40th minute.
En-Nesyri also thumped a volley into the Canadian net during stoppage time in the first half but that goal was ruled offside.
With Croatia drawing with Belgium in the other Group F game, Morocco finish first in the group and will face the second-place finishers in Group E, which is made up of Japan, Spain, Germany and Costa Rica.
Canada, who are exiting their first World Cup since 1986 without a win, automatically qualify for the 2026 tournament as co-hosts along with the United States and Mexico.
89′ - This has been a battle with no victors on the night so far…
89′ - This has been a battle with no victors on the night so far…
HALF TIME! Croatia and Belgium are goalless at the break as Morocco lead Canada at the end of the first 45 minutes!
Dries Mertens had a good opportunity when he was set up by Kevin De Bruyne, but shot well over the crossbar.
Croatia have also had chances and were awarded a penalty when Andrej Kramaric was fouled by Yannick Carrasco but it was overturned on a VAR review for an offside in the build-up.
Morocco were gifted a goal in the fourth minute after Milan Borjan came out to clear the ball only to put it right onto the foot of Hakim Ziyech who coolly lobbed it over the stranded Canadian into a gaping net.
Youssef En-Nesyri doubled the lead in the 23rd minute when he ran onto a long ball from Achraf Hakimi and hammered a low drive into the corner.
Canada, who have already been knocked out, pulled one back in the 40th minute from an own goal as Nayef Aguerd deflected in Sam Adekugbe’s cross.
A win or draw would see Morocco through to their first appearance in the round of 16 of since 1986.
40′- OWN GOAL! Nayef Aguerd puts the ball into his own net as Canada get one back against Morocco!
23′- GOAL! Youssef En-Nesyri doubles Morocco’s lead against Canada!
16′- NOT A PENALTY! After being handed a penalty to Croatia against Belgium, the referee calls play back after consulting VAR!
4′- GOAL! Hakim Ziyech hands Morocco the lead against Canada!
KICK OFF!
Croatia and Belgium gets us underway at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Canada and Morocco gets us underway at the Al Thumama Stadium
A cut-throat competitions sits in Group F (Croatia, Morocco, Belgium and Canada) as three teams stand a good chance to move into the next round.
Morocco have restored goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to their team for their last Group F game against Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday after his mysterious absence from their last outing against Belgium.
He had lined up for the match but appeared to be ill during the singing of the anthems and was pulled from the starting XI before the kick off, replaced by Munir El Kajoui.
The team doctor said afterwards he had been ill but Morocco coach Walid Regragui claimed Bounou had suffered an injury in the warm-up.
Morocco have made other change as Abdelhamid Sabiri, whose free kick set up their shock 2-0 win over Belgium, replaces Selim Amallah in an attacking switch made by the coach.
Already-eliminated Canada, who will co-host the next World Cup, have made four changes to their team after losing 4-1 to Croatia in their previous fixture.
Sam Adekugbe, Junior Hoilett and Jonathan Osorio all start, along with midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who gets his first run out at the tournament in Qatar.
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez dropped captain Eden Hazard to the bench for his side’s crucial World Cup game against Croatia on Thursday.
The Real Madrid forward was left out of the XI as one of four changes from the team which started the surprise 2-0 defeat by Morocco last weekend.
The Belgians played down media reports of an altercation between senior players, including Hazard, earlier this week, with Martinez calling the rumours “fake news".
Belgium have to beat 2018 runners-up Croatia in their final Group F match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to be sure of qualification to the last 16.
Martinez also gave in-form Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard and veteran winger Dries Mertens their first starts of the tournament.
Leander Dendoncker replaced the suspended Amadou Onana in midfield.
Striker Romelu Lukaku was again only fit enough for a place on the bench after making a brief substitute appearance against Morocco.
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic named an unchanged starting line-up after the impressive 4-1 victory over Canada left them only needing to avoid defeat against Belgium to go through.
Morocco take on already-eliminated Canada simultaneously in the other last Group F game, knowing a point would secure a place in the knockout phase for the first time since 1986.
Canada: Milan Borjan (captain), Alistair Johnston, Samuel Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoilett, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio
Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (captain), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri
Croatia (4-3-3)
Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja
Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)
Belgium (4-3-3)
Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne; Axel Witsel, Leander Dendoncker, Kevin De Bruyne (capt); Yannick Carrasco, Leandro Trossard, Dries Mertens
Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)
Canada Probable Starting Line-up: Dayne St. Claire; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Sam Adekugbe; Tajon Buchanan, Ismael Kone, Stephen Eustaquio, Junior Hoilett; Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David
Morocco Probable Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal
Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Castagne, Kevin De Bruyne, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard
Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic , Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic , Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic
Welcome to our live blog of FIFA World Cup Group F matches - Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco from Qatar.
Luis Enrique starts with Morata in place of Marco Asensio up front, after the striker netted against both Germany and Costa Rica as a substitute.
Spain also brought Barcelona’s teen left-back Alejandro Balde in for his full international debut, while winger Nico Williams also starts, with Jordi Alba and Ferran Torres dropping out.
Croatia and Belgium face-off at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium as Hakim Ziyech scored in the fourth minute as Youssef En-Nesyri added another in the 23rd but Nayef Aguerd scored an own goal in the 40th for Morocco against Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Group F is all set for a blockbuster finish as two European giants Croatia and Belgium will knock horns in the quest to qualify for the knockouts. Luka Modric and Co. are in a more comfortable position to reach the knockout stage while Belgium have to win at any cost as they are currently in the third spot in their group.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
Japan vs Spain
On what date will the match between Japan and Spain be played?
The match between Japan and Spain will be played on December 2.
Where will the match between Japan and Spain be played?
The match between Japan and Spain will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.
What time will the match between Japan and Spain begin?
The match between Japan and Spain will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 2.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Japan and Spain?
The match between Japan and Spain will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Japan and Spain?
The match between Japan and Spain will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Costa Rica vs Germany
What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica vs Germany be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will take place on December 2, Friday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Costa Rica vs Germany be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Costa Rica vs Germany begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will begin at 12:30 am IST.
ALSO READ: FIFA Fines Germany for Refusing to Send a Player in Pre-Match Press Conference
Which TV channels will broadcast Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
Read all the Latest Sports News here