FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Netherlands vs Ecuador Updates: Cody Gakpo Scores; NED 1-0 ECU

Doha
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Ecuador: Cody Gakpo scoredin the 6th minute to hand The Netherlands the lead against Ecuador in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Read More
25′ - Ecuador are gaining confidence and making good penetrations into the final third of the Netherlands. Their final ball and last touch is costing them at the moment. The Dutch are ontent sitting back.
15′ - The Netherlands have been comfortable so far on the ball as well as in defence. Ecuador are finding to notonly keep posession but break through the Dutch lines.
6′ - GOAL! Cody Gakpo hands The Netherlands the lead with a brilliant strike against Ecuador!
That is the fastest goalof the tournament so far - at just 5 minutes and 4 seconds.
Gakpo smashed the ball into the top corner from just outside the Ecuador penalty area after being set up by Davy Klaassen.
KICK OFF! Here we go… The Netherlands and Ecuador get us underay at the Khalifa International Stadium!
Memphis Depay was named as a substitute for the Netherlands in their second World Cup Group A game against Ecuador on Friday, with Enner Valencia in the starting line-up for the South American team.
Dutch coach Louis van Gaal had hinted that Barcelona forward Depay could be thrown in from kick-off at the Khalifa International Stadium after making an impact off the bench in Monday’s 2-0 win over Senegal.
That was his first match in two months following a thigh injury.
Van Gaal made three changes for Friday’s match. Jurrien Timber replaced Matthijs de Ligt in central defence, Teun Koopmeiners comes into the midfield for Steven Berghuis and Davy Klaassen starts ahead of Vincent Janssen further forward.
Valencia had been a fitness concern for Ecuador after scoring both goals as they beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game.
Yet he is named in Gustavo Alfaro’s team, in which the only change the coach has made is bringing Jackson Porozo into the back line.
Ecuador are likely to mirror the Netherlands in playing with a three-man central defence.
Netherlands (3-4-1-2)
Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Steven Bergwijn, Cody Gakpo
Coach: Louis van Gaal (NED)
Ecuador (5-4-1)
Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Gonzalo Plata, Jhegson Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Michael Estrada; Enner Valencia (capt)
Coach: Gustavo Alfaro (ARG)
FULL TIME! Senegal outclassed Qatar in a 3-1 victory. The first goal came via a defensive howler but Senegal kept knocking on the door to get more goals and they managed to find them to put pressure on the hosts who tried to bounce back the it was too much for them. QAT 1-3 SEN FULL TIME
Senegal get another one here as Qatar look almost down and out here. Bamba Dieng held his nerves and finds the back of the net with a clinical finish as Senegal reclaim the two-goal lead in this game. Too much pressure on Qatar now. QAT 1-3 SEN 84′
GOAALL! Terrific header as Qatar look to bounce back in this game. They are not looking to back down from the challenge here. It was a lovely cross from the right flank and super substitute Mohammed Muntari took the leap at the right time to connect the header for a goal. QAT 1-2 SEN 78′
Qatar have to do something special in the last two minutes to keep themselves alive in the World Cup. While Senegal players are quite calm and composed, they are not showing any signs of panic. QAT 0-2 SEN 70′
Qatar are looking to bounce back but the two-goal deficit might be a bit too much for them as Senegal have a solid defence and it is getting difficult for the hosts to breach it. QAT 0-2 SEN 60′
And Senegal strengthen their position in the game with another goal this time it was Famara Diedhiou who gets his name on the scoresheet with a clinical header. Qatar looked down and out now and a defeat today might end their hopes for the knockouts. QAT 0-2 SEN 48′
Second Half Goes Underway
A good first half for Senegal here as they managed to find a goal to get ahead of the hosts. Edouard Mendy didn’t find much difficulty at goal so far as the Senegal forwards are missing Sadio Mane a bit, the scoreline would be different if he was in the line-up. Qatar need to showcase some grit in the second half to put up some fight. QAT 0-1 SEN HALF TIME!
GOALLLLL! Senegal are ahead in the game now courtesy of a defensive howler by Boualem Khoukhi who slipped while clearing the ball and Boulaye Dia took complete advantage of it with a clinical strike to get past the goalkeeper. QAT 0-1 SEN 41′
Looking at the stats, Senegal have so far taken 6 shots with just one on target. While Qatar hit 2 with none on the target. The visitors have dominated the possession with 63 percent. QAT 0-0 SEN 30′
The Senegal forwards continue to test Qatar glovesman Meshaal Barsham with some good shots. The pressure is mounting on Qatar defence as they are allowing the opposition to take the shots at will. QAT 0-0 SEN 24′
Senegal have a strong defending unit and they have put pressure on Qatar forwards so far. They are dominating the possession at the moment while the Qatar are relying on counter attacks here. QAT 0-0 SEN 14′
As expected Senegal started the game with a solid approach here. They are trying to cause trouble for Qatar from both flanks. The defenders have to bee on their toes to stop Senegal forwards here. QAT 0-0 SEN 6′
Kick-Off at Al Thumama Stadium.
Starting line-ups:
Qatar (5-3-2)
Meshaal Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Ismail Mohamad, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; Karim Boudiaf, Assim Madibo, Hassan Al Haydos (capt); Almoez Ali, Akram Afif
Coach: Felix Sanchez (ESP)
Senegal (4-3-3)
Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (capt), Ismail Jakobs, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Krepin Diatta; Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou
Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)
FULL TIME! Iran completely take advantage of one extra man on the field as they pinned Wales in injury time to win the match 2-0. They failed to find goals during the 90 minutes but were absolutely clinical in the injury time to outclass Gareth Bale’s Wales. WAL 0-2 IRN
Back-to-back goals for Iran in the extra time to pin Wales down here. Sensational from Iran as they arrived in the box with authority and creates a 4 vs 2 equation as Ramin Rezaeian finds the net here. WAL 0-2 IRN 90+11′
GOAL!!!!!!!! ABSOULTE CLUTCH! What a strike to find the goal in the 8th minute of extra time. This is what football is all about. From outside of the box Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored an absolute screamer at the bottom corner. Iran deserved this after dominating Wales in the second half. WAL 0-1 IRN 90+8′
Red Card For Wales Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey
The pressure is mounting on Iran to find a goal here as a draw might end their hopes to qualify for the knockout stage. While Wales also have to win this tie to make their case strong. WAL 0-0 IRN 83′
Iran have the best chances so far in this game but they have not been able to get it right in front of goals. While players like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have not been able to create their magic so far. WAL 0-0 IRN 74′
Both teams have picked up pace in the second half but Wales are still looking to find something from long balls, while Iran are waiting patiently to get something from counter attacks. WAL 0-0 IRN 64′
Iran would be hoping that they can come back from this setback and get some crucial points on the board in their upcoming fixture against Wales. The Welsh side played USA in the first match of their group stage and drew that fixture 1-1.
Gareth Bale got himself on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute via a penalty and the presence of Kieffer Moore was integral in the latter stages of the game. They would be hoping to get more out of the game against this Irani side who are already under some pressure at the moment.
Qatar’s elimination from the World Cup could now come on matchday two itself and less than a week into the tournament it’s been preparing to play in for 12 years if Netherlands and Ecuador draw in the day’s other Group A game, or if the Dutch win.
It would confirm Qatar as the worst-performing host team in the 92-year history of the World Cup.
Senegal, on the other hand, got its campaign back on track after losing 2-0 to the Netherlands in the first match.
Against Qatar, Senegal striker Boulaye Dia drilled in the first goal after defender Boualem Khoukhi tried to make a clearance under no pressure, didn’t connect properly and landed on his backside. The ball dribbled away from Khoukhi.
And Dia, grateful for the gift, lashed it in.
Famara Diedhiou made it 2-0 at the start of the second half with a header from a corner while two Qatar defenders failed to stop him.
Qatar was denied a penalty and the chance of the lead before Dia’s goal, though, when Akram Afif was clear on the left and then knocked over by a charging Ismaila Sarr. Referee Antonio Mateu of Spain didn’t award a penalty even though replays suggested that contact was made.
Qatar did at least score a goal through substitute Mohammed Muntari. He headed in to finally beat Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea goalkeeper had pulled off two world-class saves to deny Qatar, which rallied in the second half.
But Qatar’s hopes of a fightback to boost its qualification chances lasted six minutes before Senegal substitute Bamba Dieng reestablished the two-goal advantage.
Iran scored twice after the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a stunning 2-0 win over Wales on Friday that breathed new life into their World Cup campaign and left the Welsh flat on their backs and facing a make-or-break decider against England.
After Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 87th minute, Iran produced a remarkable finale, with Roozbeh Cheshmi driving home to give them the lead before Ramin Rezaeian added another in the 11th minute of stoppage time.
