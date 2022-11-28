FIFA World Cup Live Score Spain vs Germany Updates: La Roja Looking to Knock Out Die Mannschaft ; ESP v GER

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 00:05 IST
Al Khor
Here is how Spain line-up: Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets (capt), Gavi, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo
Spain Formation: 4-3-3
Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)
Kai Havertz paid the price for Germany’s shock defeat by Japan in their opener as he was replaced by Leon Goretzka in the line-up to face Spain on Sunday.
The Chelsea forward struggled to make an impact in the 2-1 stumble on Wednesday and coach Hansi Flick reacted by taking him out of the side, as one of two changes.
Nico Schlotterbeck was also dropped with Thilo Kehrer starting at right-back, while Niklas Suele moves across to centre-back to shore up the heart of the defence.
Serge Gnabry will likely be tasked with playing a free-roaming centre-forward’s role in Havertz’s absence, as one of five Bayern Munich players in Germany’s front six.
Fighting for a foothold in Group E, Germany will be able to rely on Leroy Sane from the bench after the Bayern Munich winger missed the first match with a knee problem.
Spain, who thrashed Costa Rica 7-0, made one change, with coach Luis Enrique true to his word after saying he would not repeat his starting line-up, despite the comprehensive victory.
Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal replaced Cesar Azpilicueta, with the coach maintaining faith in Marco Asensio up front after his goal against Los Ticos.
FULL TIME! Andrej Kramaric netted a brace with Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer scoring one each to scratched out Alphonso Davies’ lightening fast opener as Croatia defeated Canada and knock them out of the round if 16 race.
90+4′ GOAL! Lovro Majer scores the fourth for Croatia against Canada. That’s that then.
87′ - Croatia are content with the scoreline and have brought off their stars. They will be happy to see this one out and without much fuss from here on out.
81′ - As things stand… Canada are going home and that too in just matchday 2. Their last match against Morocco will be a dead rubber for them.
70′ - GOAL! Andrej Kramaric nets his second to double Croatia’s lead against Canada!
Canadian defence again found lacking as Ivam Persici’s cross finds Kramaric easily. He picks his corner and slot it in from about 16 yards out.
65′ - It has been a tough tackling perod of play as either team look to wrestle control of the match.
54′ - It has again been a lively start to proceedings in the second half as wel with both Croatia and Canada looking for instant impact after the whistle.
2nd Half! Croatia and Canada get us back underway for the second 45 at Khalifa International Stadium!
HALF TIME! Marko Livaja and Andrej Kramaric scratched out Alphonso Davies’ lightening fast opener as Croatia lead Canada at the break!
44′ - GOAL! Marko Livaja with a beautiful finish hands Croatia the lead against Canada!
The Canadian defenders were just too slow to react… as Livaja had too much time to swivel and choose the corner of the goal he wanted.
36′ - GOAL! Andrej Kramaric equalises for Croatia against Canada !
Ivan Perisic has been working really hard down theright and gets his math correct this time ashis pin-point cross into the box finds Kramaric unattented and the former does the rest. A no-look finish too.
33′ - Croatia did manage to puts the ball in the back of the net but Marko Livaja’s strike was rulled out for offside. They are gettting decent chances but some good defending coupled with misfortune, mean they still trail by one.
24′ - Marko Livaja had a golden chance to get his Croatia level but could not stretch enough. Canada have managed to defend well,keeping their concentration high. A lot of time left in the game though.
13′ - Since conceeding the goal, Croatia have slowly and steadily grow into the game. Canada are deep in their half and are gambling on counters mostly. This is expected to be the norm for the rest of the match.
2′ - GOAL! Alphonso Davies hands the lead to Canada against Croatia! That is also Canada’s first World Cup goal! 68 seconds is all it took!
Keeper Milan Borjan punts it forward as Tajon Buchanan collects to send it delicious cross after waiting for Davies’ run. The Left win-back run in and thumps it past Dominik Livakovic.
KICK OFF! Croatia and Canada get us underway at the Khalifa International Stadium!
There seems to be some bonhomie between the two sets of fans ahead of the all-important clash!
Here is how Canada line-up: Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria; Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Alphonso Davies; Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David
Canada Formation: 3-4-3
Coach: John Herdman (ENG)
Here is how Croatia line-up: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja
Croatia Formation: 4-3-3
Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic made one change for his side’s crucial World Cup Group F clash with Canada as Marko Livaja replaced Nikola Vlasic.
The Croatians were held to a goalless draw in their group opener against Morocco so Dalic freshened up his attack by bringing in Hajduk Split forward Livaja to operate on the right flank.
Croatia, the runners-up at the 2018 World Cup, need a victory against underdogs Canada to get back on track for a place in the last 16.
Canada, playing in their first World Cup for 36 years, were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opening match and boss John Herdman made one change to his starting line-up.
Club Brugge forward Cyle Larin came in for Reading’s Junior Hoilett in Canada’s three-man attack.
Another major upset in this World Cup as this time Morocco stunned World Number 2 ranked Belgium with a sensation 2-0 victory. Belgium were miserable in front of the goal as they missed their shooting boots for the clash. While super substitute shone for Morocco to net the two goals and earn three crucial points. A mega upset and Morocco will remember this for a long time. BEL 0-2 MAR FULL TIME!
GOAL! Another one for Morocco as it’s GAME OVER for Belgium now they are two goals down now. Hakim Ziyech ran the show to provide a glorious assist to Zakaria Aboukhlal who hit the top bin. Thibaut Courtois had no chance this time. BEL 0-2 MAR 90+2′
The Belgium players are giving their all here in the final minutes to find the equalizer. Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are key for Belgium to cut the lead here. The Inter Milan striker is moving quickly on the field to find the spaces BEL 0-1 MAR 87′
Romelu Lukaku enters the field with around 10 minutes left in the game
Abdelhamid Sabiri scores a sublime free kick to put Morocco ahead. It was quite similar to Hakim Ziyech’s disallowed goa. While it was a big mistake from Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who misjudged it completely. Sensational from Morocco to take advantage of the situation. BEL 0-1 MAR 73′
Both teams have made some major changes here but Romelu Lukaku is still on the bench as Belgium continue to struggle in front of goal. BEL 0-0 MAR 70′
FIFA World Cup 2022 Spain vs Germany Live Updates: Spain face Germany in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.
La Roja coach Luis Enrique made one change to his starting lineup following their opening 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica, with Dan Carvajal replacing Cesar Azpilicueta in defence.
The Spaniards, who will all but qualify with a win over the Germans, were otherwise unchanged in attack with Dani Olmo, Feran Torres and Marco Asensio.
Germany, who suffered a shock opening loss to Japan and are in desperate need of points, brought on fullback Thilo Kehrer in the place of Nico Schlotterbeck.
Coach Hansi Flick also dropped forward Kai Havertz, boosting his midfield with Leon Goretzka.
Alphonso Davies scored for Canada in the second minute as Andrej Kramaric scored in the 36th and 70 as Marko Livaja netted in the 44th while Lovro Majer added the fourth in added time for Croatia in their second World Cup Group F game at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.
The 2018 runners-up had fallen behind after 68 seconds at the Khalifa International Stadium when Alphonso Davies thumped a header into the net, but a potentially grim evening turned in their favour with two goals late in the first half.
After their dour opening draw with Morocco had instigated a post-mortem into whether this Croatia side lacked a killer instinct, Kramaric and Marko Livaja found the net before the break to take the wind out of Canada’s sails.
Kramaric doubled his tally after the break and Lovro Majer netted in stoppage time to wrap up a victory that moved Croatia to the top of Group F on four points. They now need only a draw in their final game against third-placed Belgium, who are a point behind, to guarantee a knockout spot.
After two defeats, Canada’s exit at the group stage was confirmed, leaving them to face Morocco, also on four points, in their final game.
Morocco jeopardised Belgium’s World Cup hopes as Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late goals secured a surprise 2-0 triumph in Doha on Sunday.
Belgium, third in Russia four years ago, could have qualified for the last 16 with victory but instead produced another insipid display after their fortunate opening win over Canada.
Substitute Sabiri was the hero thanks to a 73rd-minute free-kick which Thibaut Courtois allowed to bounce in at his near post, before Aboukhlal grabbed a second in stoppage time.
Costa Rica put a huge dent in Japan’s hopes of reaching the World Cup last 16 when they rebounded from their 7-0 hammering by Spain to claim a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E on Sunday.
The door was ajar for Japan to seal their place in the knockout round after their historic opening win over Germany on the same day as Costa Rica’s collapse.
But Keysher Fuller’s curling 81st-minute effort, Costa Rica’s first shot on target in the tournament, rocked Japan and put their hopes of progression in peril.
