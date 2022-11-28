FIFA World Cup Live Score Spain vs Germany Updates: La Roja Looking to Knock Out Die Mannschaft ; ESP v GER

FIFA World Cup 2022 Spain vs Germany Live Updates: Spain face Germany in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

La Roja coach Luis Enrique made one change to his starting lineup following their opening 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica, with Dan Carvajal replacing Cesar Azpilicueta in defence.

The Spaniards, who will all but qualify with a win over the Germans, were otherwise unchanged in attack with Dani Olmo, Feran Torres and Marco Asensio.

Germany, who suffered a shock opening loss to Japan and are in desperate need of points, brought on fullback Thilo Kehrer in the place of Nico Schlotterbeck.

Coach Hansi Flick also dropped forward Kai Havertz, boosting his midfield with Leon Goretzka.

Alphonso Davies scored for Canada in the second minute as Andrej Kramaric scored in the 36th and 70 as Marko Livaja netted in the 44th while Lovro Majer added the fourth in added time for Croatia in their second World Cup Group F game at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

The 2018 runners-up had fallen behind after 68 seconds at the Khalifa International Stadium when Alphonso Davies thumped a header into the net, but a potentially grim evening turned in their favour with two goals late in the first half.

After their dour opening draw with Morocco had instigated a post-mortem into whether this Croatia side lacked a killer instinct, Kramaric and Marko Livaja found the net before the break to take the wind out of Canada’s sails.

Kramaric doubled his tally after the break and Lovro Majer netted in stoppage time to wrap up a victory that moved Croatia to the top of Group F on four points. They now need only a draw in their final game against third-placed Belgium, who are a point behind, to guarantee a knockout spot.

After two defeats, Canada’s exit at the group stage was confirmed, leaving them to face Morocco, also on four points, in their final game.

Morocco jeopardised Belgium’s World Cup hopes as Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late goals secured a surprise 2-0 triumph in Doha on Sunday.

Belgium, third in Russia four years ago, could have qualified for the last 16 with victory but instead produced another insipid display after their fortunate opening win over Canada.

Substitute Sabiri was the hero thanks to a 73rd-minute free-kick which Thibaut Courtois allowed to bounce in at his near post, before Aboukhlal grabbed a second in stoppage time.

Costa Rica put a huge dent in Japan’s hopes of reaching the World Cup last 16 when they rebounded from their 7-0 hammering by Spain to claim a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E on Sunday.

The door was ajar for Japan to seal their place in the knockout round after their historic opening win over Germany on the same day as Costa Rica’s collapse.

But Keysher Fuller’s curling 81st-minute effort, Costa Rica’s first shot on target in the tournament, rocked Japan and put their hopes of progression in peril.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will take place on November 28, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Spain vs Germany be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Spain vs Germany begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Read all the Latest Sports News here