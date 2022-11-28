Home / News / Football / FIFA World Cup Live Score Spain vs Germany Updates: La Roja Looking to Knock Out Die Mannschaft ; ESP v GER
Live now

FIFA World Cup Live Score Spain vs Germany Updates: La Roja Looking to Knock Out Die Mannschaft ; ESP v GER

LIVE Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022: Follow the live updates of Spain vs Germany Group E Game at FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup Live Score Spain vs Germany Latest Updates

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 00:05 IST

Al Khor

Advertisement
Read More
Nov 28, 2022 00:05 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Spain vs Germany Updates: Spain Starting XI; ESP v GER

Here is how Spain line-up: Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets (capt), Gavi, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo

Spain Formation: 4-3-3

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Nov 27, 2022 23:51 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Spain vs Germany Updates: ESP v GER

Kai Havertz paid the price for Germany’s shock defeat by Japan in their opener as he was replaced by Leon Goretzka in the line-up to face Spain on Sunday.

The Chelsea forward struggled to make an impact in the 2-1 stumble on Wednesday and coach Hansi Flick reacted by taking him out of the side, as one of two changes.

Nico Schlotterbeck was also dropped with Thilo Kehrer starting at right-back, while Niklas Suele moves across to centre-back to shore up the heart of the defence.

Serge Gnabry will likely be tasked with playing a free-roaming centre-forward’s role in Havertz’s absence, as one of five Bayern Munich players in Germany’s front six.

Fighting for a foothold in Group E, Germany will be able to rely on Leroy Sane from the bench after the Bayern Munich winger missed the first match with a knee problem.

Spain, who thrashed Costa Rica 7-0, made one change, with coach Luis Enrique true to his word after saying he would not repeat his starting line-up, despite the comprehensive victory.

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal replaced Cesar Azpilicueta, with the coach maintaining faith in Marco Asensio up front after his goal against Los Ticos.

Advertisement
Nov 27, 2022 23:28 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: FULL TIME; CRO 4-1 CAN

FULL TIME! Andrej Kramaric netted a brace with Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer scoring one each to scratched out Alphonso Davies’ lightening fast opener as Croatia defeated Canada and knock them out of the round if 16 race.

Nov 27, 2022 23:26 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Majer Scores; CRO 4-1 CAN

90+4′ GOAL! Lovro Majer scores the fourth for Croatia against Canada. That’s that then.

Nov 27, 2022 23:22 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Croatia Seeing This Through; CRO 3-1 CAN

87′ - Croatia are content with the scoreline and have brought off their stars. They will be happy to see this one out and without much fuss from here on out.

Nov 27, 2022 23:14 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Canada Staring at Flight Home; CRO 3-1 CAN

81′ - As things stand… Canada are going home and that too in just matchday 2. Their last match against Morocco will be a dead rubber for them.

Advertisement
Nov 27, 2022 23:02 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Kramaric Scores; CRO 3-1 CAN

70′ - GOAL! Andrej Kramaric nets his second to double Croatia’s lead against Canada!

Canadian defence again found lacking as Ivam Persici’s cross finds Kramaric easily. He picks his corner and slot it in from about 16 yards out.

Nov 27, 2022 22:57 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Battle On; CRO 2-1 CAN

65′ - It has been a tough tackling perod of play as either team look to wrestle control of the match.

Croatia’s Ivan Perisic is challenged by Canada’s Alistair Johnston (AP)
Nov 27, 2022 22:45 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Were We Left Off; CRO 2-1 CAN

54′ - It has again been a lively start to proceedings in the second half as wel with both Croatia and Canada looking for instant impact after the whistle.

Nov 27, 2022 22:37 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: 2ND HALF; CRO 2-1 CAN

2nd Half! Croatia and Canada get us back underway for the second 45 at Khalifa International Stadium!

Nov 27, 2022 22:21 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: HALF TIME; CRO 2-1 CAN

HALF TIME! Marko Livaja and Andrej Kramaric scratched out Alphonso Davies’ lightening fast opener as Croatia lead Canada at the break!

Nov 27, 2022 22:16 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Livaja Scores; CRO 2-1 CAN

44′ - GOAL! Marko Livaja with a beautiful finish hands Croatia the lead against Canada!

The Canadian defenders were just too slow to react… as Livaja had too much time to swivel and choose the corner of the goal he wanted.

Nov 27, 2022 22:08 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Kramaric Scores; CRO 1-1 CAN

36′ - GOAL! Andrej Kramaric equalises for Croatia against Canada !

Ivan Perisic has been working really hard down theright and gets his math correct this time ashis pin-point cross into the box finds Kramaric unattented and the former does the rest. A no-look finish too.

Nov 27, 2022 22:04 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Croatia Unlucky; CRO 0-1 CAN

33′ - Croatia did manage to puts the ball in the back of the net but Marko Livaja’s strike was rulled out for offside. They are gettting decent chances but some good defending coupled with misfortune, mean they still trail by one.

Nov 27, 2022 21:55 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Canada Dealing Well With Pressure; CRO 0-1 CAN

24′ - Marko Livaja had a golden chance to get his Croatia level but could not stretch enough. Canada have managed to defend well,keeping their concentration high. A lot of time left in the game though.

Nov 27, 2022 21:44 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Teams Settling Down; CRO 0-1 CAN

13′ - Since conceeding the goal, Croatia have slowly and steadily grow into the game. Canada are deep in their half and are gambling on counters mostly. This is expected to be the norm for the rest of the match.

Nov 27, 2022 21:34 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Davies Scores; CRO 0-1 CAN

2′ - GOAL! Alphonso Davies hands the lead to Canada against Croatia! That is also Canada’s first World Cup goal! 68 seconds is all it took!

Keeper Milan Borjan punts it forward as Tajon Buchanan collects to send it delicious cross after waiting for Davies’ run. The Left win-back run in and thumps it past Dominik Livakovic.

Nov 27, 2022 21:31 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: KICK OFF; CRO 0-0 CAN

KICK OFF! Croatia and Canada get us underway at the Khalifa International Stadium!

Nov 27, 2022 21:17 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Bonhomie Between Fans; CRO v CAN

There seems to be some bonhomie between the two sets of fans ahead of the all-important clash!

Croatia and Canada fans cheer (AP)
Nov 27, 2022 21:06 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Canada XI; CRO v CAN

Here is how Canada line-up: Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria; Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Alphonso Davies; Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David

Canada Formation: 3-4-3

Coach: John Herdman (ENG)

Nov 27, 2022 21:05 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: Croatia XI; CRO v CAN

Here is how Croatia line-up: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja

Croatia Formation: 4-3-3

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)

Nov 27, 2022 20:48 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: CRO v CAN

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic made one change for his side’s crucial World Cup Group F clash with Canada as Marko Livaja replaced Nikola Vlasic.

The Croatians were held to a goalless draw in their group opener against Morocco so Dalic freshened up his attack by bringing in Hajduk Split forward Livaja to operate on the right flank.

Croatia, the runners-up at the 2018 World Cup, need a victory against underdogs Canada to get back on track for a place in the last 16.

Canada, playing in their first World Cup for 36 years, were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opening match and boss John Herdman made one change to his starting line-up.

Club Brugge forward Cyle Larin came in for Reading’s Junior Hoilett in Canada’s three-man attack.

Nov 27, 2022 20:32 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

Nov 27, 2022 20:31 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates: FULL TIME!

Another major upset in this World Cup as this time Morocco stunned World Number 2 ranked Belgium with a sensation 2-0 victory. Belgium were miserable in front of the goal as they missed their shooting boots for the clash. While super substitute shone for Morocco to net the two goals and earn three crucial points. A mega upset and Morocco will remember this for a long time. BEL 0-2 MAR FULL TIME!

Nov 27, 2022 20:24 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates: GOAL!

GOAL! Another one for Morocco as it’s GAME OVER for Belgium now they are two goals down now. Hakim Ziyech ran the show to provide a glorious assist to Zakaria Aboukhlal who hit the top bin. Thibaut Courtois  had no chance this time. BEL 0-2 MAR 90+2′

Nov 27, 2022 20:18 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

The Belgium players are giving their all here in the final minutes to find the equalizer. Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are key for Belgium to cut the lead here. The Inter Milan striker is moving quickly on the field to find the spaces BEL 0-1 MAR 87′

Nov 27, 2022 20:11 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

Romelu Lukaku enters the field with around 10 minutes left in the game

Nov 27, 2022 20:09 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

Nov 27, 2022 20:07 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates: GOAL!

Abdelhamid Sabiri scores a sublime free kick to put Morocco ahead. It was quite similar to Hakim Ziyech’s disallowed goa. While it was a big mistake from Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who misjudged it completely. Sensational from Morocco to take advantage of the situation. BEL 0-1 MAR 73′

Nov 27, 2022 20:04 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

Both teams have made some major changes here but Romelu Lukaku is still on the bench as Belgium continue to struggle in front of goal. BEL 0-0 MAR 70′

Nov 27, 2022 19:54 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

Kevin De Bruyne is trying to make his magic work but his teammates are not as well tuned here to her show as his teammates in Manchester City. Meanwhile, Morocco are creating some dangerous moves from counter-attacks to put Belgium's defence under pressure. BEL 0-0 MAR 62′
Nov 27, 2022 19:43 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

Eden Hazard is also looking good here but the Belgium team is missing Romelu Lukaku here. The European giants have created several chances in this game but failed to find the back of the net. While on the other hand, Morocco is waiting for a moment of brilliance to stun Belgium. BEL 0-0 MAR 51'
Advertisement
Nov 27, 2022 19:35 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

The second half goes underway
Nov 27, 2022 19:24 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates: HALF TIME

Belgium avoided a big scare here as Hakim Ziyech almost put Morocco ahead. Kevin De Bruyne and Co have to pull up their socks in the second half, they played dominant football but finishing has been a big concern for them. BEL 0-0 MAR HALF TIME!
Nov 27, 2022 19:21 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates: Off-side GOAL!!!

What a strike from Hakim Ziyech here but Romain Saiss was offside here as Morocco missed the chance to get ahead in the game. It could have been the first goal of the 2022 World Cup which came through a free kick. Belgium players were in disbelief as Thibaut Courtois missed it completely but the VAR saved them. BEL 0-0 MAR 45+1′
Nov 27, 2022 19:09 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

Morocco under pressure here as they are unable to stop the Belgium players to move the ball into the spaces. However, the European giants have not been able to hit just one shot on target. They have to pull up their socks to take a lead ahead of half time whistle. BEL 0-0 MAR 40′
Advertisement
Nov 27, 2022 18:56 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

Belgium continue to knock on the doors here to find a goal here. They look much more comfortable with the ball in this match as compared to their match against Canada. While Morocco need Hakimi Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi to showcases something big here. BEL 0-0 MAR 25′
Nov 27, 2022 18:44 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

Belgium have started gaining control in the game as they are constantly making moves for the goals. They are dominating the possession with over 80 percent at the moment. They will look for Kevin De Bruyne to produce some magic here. BEL 0-0 MAR 14′
Nov 27, 2022 18:36 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

A bright start from Morocco as they are not letting Belgium control the game in the initial minutes. Michy Batshuayi attempted a shot on target for Belgium but the goalkeeper stood tall there. Belgium struggled in the game against Canada despite the win but here they are looking more composed. BEL 0-0 MAR 6'
Nov 27, 2022 18:30 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

Kick-off at at Al Thumama Stadium
Nov 27, 2022 18:21 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

Nov 27, 2022 18:08 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates

Nov 27, 2022 17:59 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates: Morocco Line-up

Morocco (4-3-3) Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt), Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR) Referee: Cesar Arturo Ramos (MEX)
Nov 27, 2022 17:59 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Belgium vs Morocco Updates: Belgium Line-up

Belgium (3-4-3) Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Thorgan Hazard, Amadou Onana, Axel Witsel, Timothy Castagne; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (capt), Michy Batshuayi Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)
Nov 27, 2022 17:38 IST

Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL TIME

A sensational win for Costa Rica as they lost a crushing defeat in their last match against Spain (0-7) and to bounce back from that was never going to be easy. But they did it and beat Japan here 1-0. The Asian team controlled the game for the majority of the period but they failed to find the back of the net. While Costa Rica had one shot of target and they made it count. JPN 0-1 CRC FULL TIME!
Nov 27, 2022 17:16 IST

Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates FIFA World Cup 2022

Japan arrived in the box with some authority to find the equaliser but Keylor Navas was at his best there to stop the close range shots. Costa Rica have to defend for their lifes now to earn the crucial three points. JPN 0-1 CRC 89′
Nov 27, 2022 17:10 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates: GOALLL!

GOAALL! And it's Costa Rica who finally scores a goal here. They conceded seven goals in the last match and now here they are leading 1-0 at the 81st minute of the match. Keysher Fuller with a sensational finish gets past the Japanese goalkeeper here. JPN 0-1 CRC 81′
Nov 27, 2022 16:57 IST

Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates FIFA World Cup 2022

Japan have taken 8 shots in the second half so far but only two of them were on target. Costa Rica are on the backfoot here as they are struggling to keep the ball in the last few minutes. JPN 0-0 CRC 69′
Nov 27, 2022 16:45 IST

Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates FIFA World Cup 2022

Keylor Navas is putting up a show here as it clearly shows that he has over his last match performance. Japan are knocking on the doors at regular intervals and it's not a good sign for Costa Rica. JPN 0-0 CRC 58′
Nov 27, 2022 16:39 IST

Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates FIFA World Cup 2022

Japan regain control at the start of the second half. They made a couple of attempts to get past the goalkeeper but Costa Rica have been rock-solid at defence as compared to their last match where Spain made a mockery of it.  JPN 0-0 CRC 50′
Nov 27, 2022 16:32 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates

The second half goes underway at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
Nov 27, 2022 16:19 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates: HALF TIME!

A good first half where Japan dominated the initial minutes but Costa Rica bounced back in the final minutes to take control. The second half is going to be interesting. Costa Rica have to win this match to keep their hopes alive, while Japan will look to produce something special once again. JPN 0-0 CRC HALF TIME!
Nov 27, 2022 16:11 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates

Interestingly, Costa Rica have started taking control of the possession in the last few minutes which is a great sign, but they haven't been able to hit the shot on target so far. While Japan are lacking in physicality here.  JPN 0-0 CRC 40′
Nov 27, 2022 15:59 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates

The Asian side has failed to take advantage of the lacklustre play by Costa Rica. The Japan players are moving the ball forward but failing to produce the final pass or move to get it done. While Costa Rica are trying to overpower the opponents with physicality. JPN 0-0 CRC 28′
Nov 27, 2022 15:46 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates

Japan continue to cause problems for Costa Rica with some smart passes but they have to time their runs well here. They have missed a couple of chances already because of that. While Costa Rica have not shown any signs of threat. JPN 0-0 CRC 16′
Nov 27, 2022 15:38 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates

Japan are dominating the possession in the initial minutes here as Costa Rica are once again allowing the opposition to keep the ball. Keylor Navar has to avoid playing long balls here as it won't help his team. JPN 0-0 CRC 7'
Nov 27, 2022 15:31 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates

Kick-off at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
Nov 27, 2022 15:10 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates

Japan started the tournament on the best possible note as they beat European giants Germany 2-1 to show that they arrived in Qatar with a purpose to prove that they are not second to none. While Costa Rica started their campaign on a contrasting note as Spain thrashed them by scoring 7 goals. Costa Rica failed to register a shot in the match.
Nov 27, 2022 15:00 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Japan vs Costa Rica Updates

Nov 27, 2022 14:51 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Japan vs Costa Rica Updates: Starting line-up Costa Rica

5-3-2 Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Waston; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres; Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez
Nov 27, 2022 14:51 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Japan vs Costa Rica Updates: Japan starting line-up

4-2-3-1 Shuichi Gonda; Miki Yamane, Kou Itakura, Maya Yoshida (capt), Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma; Ayase Ueda Coach: Hajime Moriyasu
Nov 27, 2022 14:49 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Japan vs Costa Rica Live Socre

Hello and welcome to the live blog of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E game between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Read more

FIFA World Cup 2022 Spain vs Germany Live Updates: Spain face Germany in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

La Roja coach Luis Enrique made one change to his starting lineup following their opening 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica, with Dan Carvajal replacing Cesar Azpilicueta in defence.

The Spaniards, who will all but qualify with a win over the Germans, were otherwise unchanged in attack with Dani Olmo, Feran Torres and Marco Asensio.

Germany, who suffered a shock opening loss to Japan and are in desperate need of points, brought on fullback Thilo Kehrer in the place of Nico Schlotterbeck.

Coach Hansi Flick also dropped forward Kai Havertz, boosting his midfield with Leon Goretzka.

Alphonso Davies scored for Canada in the second minute as Andrej Kramaric scored in the 36th and 70 as Marko Livaja netted in the 44th while Lovro Majer added the fourth in added time for Croatia in their second World Cup Group F game at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

The 2018 runners-up had fallen behind after 68 seconds at the Khalifa International Stadium when Alphonso Davies thumped a header into the net, but a potentially grim evening turned in their favour with two goals late in the first half.

After their dour opening draw with Morocco had instigated a post-mortem into whether this Croatia side lacked a killer instinct, Kramaric and Marko Livaja found the net before the break to take the wind out of Canada’s sails.

Kramaric doubled his tally after the break and Lovro Majer netted in stoppage time to wrap up a victory that moved Croatia to the top of Group F on four points. They now need only a draw in their final game against third-placed Belgium, who are a point behind, to guarantee a knockout spot.

After two defeats, Canada’s exit at the group stage was confirmed, leaving them to face Morocco, also on four points, in their final game.

Morocco jeopardised Belgium’s World Cup hopes as Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late goals secured a surprise 2-0 triumph in Doha on Sunday.

Belgium, third in Russia four years ago, could have qualified for the last 16 with victory but instead produced another insipid display after their fortunate opening win over Canada.

Substitute Sabiri was the hero thanks to a 73rd-minute free-kick which Thibaut Courtois allowed to bounce in at his near post, before Aboukhlal grabbed a second in stoppage time.

Costa Rica put a huge dent in Japan’s hopes of reaching the World Cup last 16 when they rebounded from their 7-0 hammering by Spain to claim a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E on Sunday.

The door was ajar for Japan to seal their place in the knockout round after their historic opening win over Germany on the same day as Costa Rica’s collapse.

But Keysher Fuller’s curling 81st-minute effort, Costa Rica’s first shot on target in the tournament, rocked Japan and put their hopes of progression in peril.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will take place on November 28, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Spain vs Germany be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Spain vs Germany begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

TRENDING NEWS