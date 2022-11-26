Tunisia vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Tunisia Take on Australia in Search For First Win

On the otehr hand, Coach Graham Arnold told his Australia side “to muscle up” for what promises to be a physical World Cup clash against Tunisia in front of a hostile crowd on Saturday.

Australia took a shock lead against holders France in their opener in Qatar before being soundly beaten 4-1 and have another tough test in a Tunisian side who held Denmark to a goalless draw.

Australia’s World Cup campaign will be in grave danger if they don’t win and it will be akin to an away match in Qatar with an estimated 30,000 Tunisian fans expected to back their side at Al Janoub Stadium.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia, here is everything that you need to know:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia will take place on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Tunisia vs Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Tunisia vs Australia begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and Australia will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

