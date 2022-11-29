Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Wales vs England, Iran vs USA Updates: Line-ups Out For Both Matches, Phil Foden Starts For England

By: Sports Desk
Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 23:32 IST
Qatar
Ecuador tried hard to find an equalizer till the final minute but Senegal didn’t allow them to get it with a solid defensive display. Kalidou Koulibaly found the goal at the perfect moment to help his team reach the round of 16. It was an entertaining game of football where Ecuador struggled in the first half but they showed great fight in the last forty-five minutes. ECU 1-2 SEN FULL-TIME!
Netherlands register a clinical 2-0 win over Qatar to reach the round of 16. It was a clinical performance from the Dutch side who were too good for the hosts who failed to trouble the visitors goalkeeper much. Virgil van Dijk led his troops well to maintain a clean sheet to end this game. ‘Qatar World Cup adventure is Over’ - Commentator. NED 2-0 QAT FULL TIME!
Ecuador are still in search of an equalizer here but they are finding it difficult to breach the Senegal defence. They need something magical here to turn things around. Six minutes are added to the time. ECU 1-2 SEN 90′
Qatar are looking to find a goal here. They were already out of the race before the star of the game but a goal will surely make them something to cheer for but Netherlands are in no mood to give them that. NED 2-0 QAT 89′
Ecuador players are trying hard to find an equaliser here. They are keeping possession in search of finding a gap from where they can capitalise. Meanwhile, Senegal are in no mood here to concede anything. ECU 1-2 SEN 82′
Netherlands are controlling the game well here as Qatar almost look down and out here. The Dutch players are passing the ball well to find an opening here as they are in search of another goal to extend the lead. NED 2-0 QAT 78′
And it’s none other than Kalidou Koulibaly who finds the goal for Senegal to restore the lead again. Absolute sensational football from both sides as the Senegal skipper took things into his own hands to keep his nerves and scored a volley to put his team ahead. ECU 1-2 SEN 70′
And Ecuador find something special which we were talking about. It came from the set piece as Torres puts the ball in front of the goal from the corner and Moisés Caicedo times his jump well to head it for an equalizer. Excellent from Ecuador for not losing hope. ECU 1-1 SEN 66′
Senegal have parked the bus at the defensive line to stop Ecuador from making any moves. They are no spaces available for the Ecuador attackers to place the ball in the final third. The South American team needs to do something special here. ECU 0-1 SEN 66′
Both teams have made multiple changes here as Netherlands have put Memphis Depay and Klaasen on the bench. Depay played decently in his comeback game.
Netherlands have the lead here but Qatar are not happy to take the backseat here. They are looking to create something from the counter-attacks but struggling to find the right pace. NED 2-0 QAT 62′
Ecuador have started making some moves here to cause trouble for Senegal. They look much more composed than they were in the first half. They are passing the ball with a motive here while Senegal are ready to defend for their lives here. ECU 0-1 SEN 54′
Frenkie de Jong gets his name on the scoresheet at the World Cup. Memphis Depay took the first shot which was saved by the goalkeeper but Frenkie was quick on the rebound to hit the goal here. Netherlands’ fans are delighted as they have almost sealed their place in the Round of 16. NED 2-0 QAT 49′
The second half goes underway…
Ecuador failed to match the intensity of Senegal in terms of creating chances. They were outplayed by a very composed side in the first half. Senegal will be happy moving to the dressing room at half-time. They will enter the second half with some boosted confidence. ECU 0-1 SEN HALF TIME!
Netherlands control the first game as Cody Gakpo managed to score the lone goal of the first half. Memphis Depay also looked good in his comeback game but he failed to hit the ball past the net. Qatar looked to shock the Dutch on the counter-attacks but failed. NED 1-0 QAT HALF TIME!
GOAL! Ismaila Sarr easily scores the opener for Senegal here from the penalty spot. Sarr earned the penalty and he did convert it for his team on a big stage. Ice cold finish as Ecuador’s goalkeeper didn’t even move. It was a clear penalty and Senegal move ahead in the game courtesy of a crucial goal. ECU 0-1 SEN 44′
Ecuador have not lived-up to the expectations of the fans so far in this half. They played quality football against Netherland and they need to replicate the same here to fight for a place in the last 16. ECU 0-0 SEN 40′
Qatar are moving the ball on the counter-attacking moves but the Netherlands are rock-solid in the defensive department with Virgil van Dijk in-charge. Frenkie de Jong has to take control of the midfield here to put pressure on the hosts. NED 1-0 QAT 36′
Senegal continue to knock on the door of Ecuador’s defence to score the first goal. They are without their talisman Sadio Mane in this tournament but they have enough quality to outclass Ecuador here. ECU 0-0 SEN 30′
GOAL! Another game and another goal for Cody Gakpo. Clever one-two with Qatar defenders and placed it nicely at the bottom corner to give Netherlands a lead here. He is going to be on the radar of several European giants after this tournament. Clinical finishing from the young man as Netherlands ahead. NED 1-0 QAT 26′
Qatar have finally started making some moves forward to stun the Dutch side here. It has been a disappointing tournament for the hosts’ team so far and tonight they have an uphill task to breach a rock-solid Dutch defence. NED 0-0 QAT 23′
Senegal continue to control the game here as Ecuador are finding it difficult to find the spaces here. The South Americans have a young unit and they need to put pressure on the African champions here with their agility. ECU 0-0 SEN 17′
Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 WAL vs ENG and IRN vs USA Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Qatar World Cup matches as England will clash against Wales, while Iran are set to face USA in Group B matches.
The United States and Iran meet in a politically charged winner-takes-all World Cup clash on Tuesday as England aim to reach the last 16 as group winners with victory over Wales.
Ever since the draw for the tournament was made in April, the Group B game between the US and Iran has stood out as one of the highlights of the first phase in Qatar.
Even with little riding on the result, the game at Al Thumama Stadium would have been loaded with political overtones, only the third meeting on a football field of two nations who share more than 40 years of ideological enmity.
But Tuesday’s match carries an additional dimension with both teams knowing that a win will see one of them advance to the knockout rounds while the loser is eliminated.
In Tuesday’s other Group B game England will be looking for a win over Wales as they bid to qualify for the last 16 as group winners.
England made a flying start to the tournament with a 6-2 demolition of Iran but were then held to a laboured 0-0 draw by the USA.
England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to tweak his starting line-up to rest some of his star men against a Welsh team who need a miracle to qualify.
Wales vs England
On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England be played?
The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will be played on November 30.
Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England be played?
The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England begin?
The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 30.
Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England?
The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England?
The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and England will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Iran vs USA
On what date will the match between Iran and USA be played?
The match between Iran and USA will be played on November 30.
Where will the match between Iran and USA be played?
The match between Iran and USA will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.
What time will the match between Iran and USA begin?
The match between Iran and USA will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 30.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Iran and USA?
The match between Iran and USA will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Iran and USA?
The match between Iran and USA will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.
