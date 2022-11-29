Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Wales vs England, Iran vs USA Updates: Line-ups Out For Both Matches, Phil Foden Starts For England

Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 WAL vs ENG and IRN vs USA Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Qatar World Cup matches as England will clash against Wales, while Iran are set to face USA in Group B matches.

The United States and Iran meet in a politically charged winner-takes-all World Cup clash on Tuesday as England aim to reach the last 16 as group winners with victory over Wales.

Ever since the draw for the tournament was made in April, the Group B game between the US and Iran has stood out as one of the highlights of the first phase in Qatar.

Even with little riding on the result, the game at Al Thumama Stadium would have been loaded with political overtones, only the third meeting on a football field of two nations who share more than 40 years of ideological enmity.

But Tuesday’s match carries an additional dimension with both teams knowing that a win will see one of them advance to the knockout rounds while the loser is eliminated.

In Tuesday’s other Group B game England will be looking for a win over Wales as they bid to qualify for the last 16 as group winners.

England made a flying start to the tournament with a 6-2 demolition of Iran but were then held to a laboured 0-0 draw by the USA.

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to tweak his starting line-up to rest some of his star men against a Welsh team who need a miracle to qualify.

