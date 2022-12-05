Japan vs Croatia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Latest Updates: JPN Look to Extend Glorious Run Against Modric and Co.

The team looks unified and plays quality football which stunned the big sides. Manager Hajime Moriyasu has been an inspirational figure in the Japanese squad. He took Japan to the final of the Asian Cup six months after his appointment and his exploits in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup have put Japan among the favourites now.

Meanwhile, Croatia’s squad features only a few of the players which led them to the World Cup final in 2018, runners-up to France, but Luka Modric is defying time to be one of those few constants.

The 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder worked tirelessly across the full 90 minutes of the 0-0 draw with Belgium on Thursday to book Croatia’s place in the last 16, where they face Japan on Monday.

The captain leads by example, showing the younger players what is possible and how much effort achieving it takes.

If the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, with five Champions League titles to his name, still toils selflessly in midfield, there can be no excuses for anyone else not to follow suit.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia will take place on December 5, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Japan vs Croatia begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Japan vs Croatia Possible Starting XIs

Japan Predicted Starting Line-up: S Gonda, T Tomiyasu, M Yoshida, S Taniguchi, J Ito, Endo, H Morita, Y Nagatomo, T Kubo, D Maeda, D Kamada

Croatia Starting Line-up: D Livakovic; J Juranovic, D Lovren, J Gvardiol, B Sosa, L Modric, M Brozovic, M Kovacic, A Kramaric, M Livaja, I Perisic

Read all the Latest Sports News here