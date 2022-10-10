PKL 2022 Live Monday Match Updates: U Mumba Defeat UP Yoddhas 30-23 to Register 1st Win This Season

Last Updated: October 10, 2022, 20:35 IST
Bengaluru, India
Pro Kabaddi League Match 10 Live Score: The stage is set in Bengaluru for Match no. 10 and 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022. In the first game, U Mumba will take on UP Yoddhas while the second clash will witness Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants locking horns with each other.
U Mumba finished in the 10th position on the points table last season. They would like to improve on that performance this time around. Read More
Both U Mumba and UP Yoddhas have exhausted their reviews. With just 2 minutes left, Surinder Singh’s team are eyeing their first win. MUM 30:19 UP.
U Mumba are all over UP Yoddhas today. Surinder Singh’s team are ahead by 10 points in this game | MUM 28:18 UP
A successful raid for Pradeep Narwal to knock out Rinku. MUM 23:18 UP
UP Yoddhas are all out and they are toiling to match up U Mumba’s intensity in this game. 3 points to U Mumba and its a time out | MUM 23:17 UP
Sumit’s super tackle hands 2 points to UP Yoddhas. Jai Bhagwan is out; MUM 17-16 UP
U Mumba captain Surinder Singh challenges Pradeep Narwal’s bonus point and ends up losing it. No reviews for U Mumba and a point for Yoddhas. MUM 17-14 UP.
Time out! As usual, U Mumba are leading in the game. Yoddhas are trying hard to make a comeback in the game. MUM 17-13 UP
Ashu Singh’s super tackle brings UP Yoddhas back into the game, Ashish is out. MUM 15-12 UP
Just three UP players fighting against a full-strength Mumba. And the number decreases further as Rathan K tacked by Surinder Singh. MUM 15-9 UP
U Mumba ended the first half with Ashish’s empty raid but that isn’t a matter of concern as they are already leading. Surinder Singh’s team are leading after the end of the first half 14-9.
Durgesh Kumar has been crushed by U Mumba and the men in orange and black get a valuable point. MUM 14-9 UP.
Rinku and Jai Bhagwan brilliantly tackled UP’s Narwal and Gill, respectively. U Mumba get two more points and they are in the lead, MUM 12-9 UP.
Surender Gill does the job cleanly and Kiran Magar is out. MUM 10-9 UP.
Guman Singh has been very well tackled by Ashu Singh and UP gets a point. However, U Mumba are still leading. MUM 9-8 UP.
Sandeep Narwal has got 2 points so far for the Yoddhas in the game. Defender Nitesh Kumar also has 2 points to his credit while Surender and Durgesh notched a point apiece.
A brilliant raid by Surender as he manages to touch the bonus line and gets a point to the Yoddhas. MUM 6-5 UP.
U Mumba have begun the game in a brilliant fashion. They are leading by 3 poinrs in the first half. MUM 5-2 UP.
U Mumba begin with a 2-0 in the early stages of the game. But UP quickly open their account and it’s now 2-1. MUM 2-1 UP.
Nitesh, Sumit, Shubham, Pardeep, Surender, Durgesh.
Subs:
Jaideep, Nitin T, Gurdeep, Nitin P, Rathan, James, Gulveer.
UP Mumba have won the toss and they will have the first raid of the game.
Matches: 8
U Mumba: 03
UP Yoddha: 04
U Mumba highest score: 41
UP Yodha highest score: 36
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022. U Mumba will take on UP Yoddhas in Match no. 10 while Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants will play match no. 11. Both games are happening in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, the match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants promises to be a riveting contest. Both Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants had a very good last season. But they would like to go all the way this season. For Gujarat, the likes of Sandeep Kandola and Rakesh Sangroya will have to come up with the goods.
Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants, here is all you need to know:
On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants be played?
The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants will be played on October 10, Monday.
Where will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants be played?
The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants will be played at Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
What time will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants begin?
The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants?
The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants?
The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
