Live Streaming Details For BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022

The Indian team will begin their BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022 campaign on May 8th with the men’s team taking on Germany in their first Group C fixture while the women’s team meet Canada in Group D match-up later in the day. The biennial international championship in Bangkok, Thailand will feature some of the world’s best shuttlers in action from May 8th-15th.

The biennial international championship will be broadcast live on Sports18.

Indonesia are the most successful team in the Thomas Cup with 14 titles, while China are the most successful team in the Uber Cup with 15 titles. Indonesia and China, respectively, won the Thomas Cup and the Uber Cup held in Aarhus, Denmark last October.

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will headline the Indian contingent which also includes former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, All England Open women’s doubles semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly. Unnati Hooda, who made history after becoming the youngest Indian badminton player to be selected for the Asian Games at 14, is also a part of the Uber Cup squad.

Thomas Cup

Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat.

Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Uber Cup

Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda

Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra

