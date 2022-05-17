Live Streaming Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: How to Watch NBA 2022 Conference Finals on TV And Online in India

Miami Heat are set to face Boston Celtics in the Game 1 of the NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. The first game is scheduled to be played at the FTX Arena in Miami.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

In the first round, the Heat dropped only one game as they humbled Atlanta Hawks in five games to seal the series. Though, Philadelphia 76ers scripted a comeback in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to level the series but eventually Heat managed to secure a 4-2 win.

On the other hand, Boston Celtics whitewashed Brooklyn Nets in the first round to clinch the series 4-0. In the Western Conference Semifinals, Celtics had to face a stern test as they needed seven games to beat defending champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Advertisement

Ahead of Wednesday’s (May 18) NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be played?

The NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will take place on May 18, Wednesday.

Where will the NBA 2022 Conference Finals match Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics be played?

The match between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be played at the FTX Arena in Miami.

What time will the NBA 2022 Conference Finals match Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics begin?

The match between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will begin at 6:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics match?

Advertisement

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics match can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics match?

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Possible Starting XIs

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jimmy Butler, F- P.J. Tucker, C- Bam Adebayo, G- Max Strus, G- Gabe Vincent

Advertisement

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Grant Williams, F- Jayson Tatum, C- Al Horford, G- Jaylen Brown, G- Marcus Smart

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.