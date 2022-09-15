Logan Paul Challenges WWE Champion Roman Reigns for a Match

WWE’s recent marquee acquisition Logan Paul has challenged reigning undisputed world champion Roman Reigns for a one-on-one match on Wednesday. Logan recently began his WWE career, after signing a long-term contract with the wrestling promotion. The social media sensation said that he now knows who he wants to take on for his next major bout, and that opponent is none other than the bloodline leader Reigns.

Both Reigns and Logan recently appeared on the latter’s podcast ImPaulsive and discussed a plethora of things, including a match against the legendary Rock, Reigns’ iconic promo battle with superstar John Cena, and much more.

After Reigns left, Logan was asked if he wanted to confront Reigns to which he said, “I can feel the dog surfacing within me. I simply want to wrestle the man when I see him on TV and in the ring." The 27-year-old highlighted his WWE path to his boxing career, stating that he faced the biggest name in boxing, just in the second match of his career. Logan had fought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Reigns responded that Logan was too inexperienced to face him so soon. Reigns wasn’t happy with the newbie’s challenge and shared his views on Twitter.

“I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show (ImPaulsive). You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth? Paul Heyman handle him," Reigns said.

As things stand, Logan has appeared in two major WWE matches so far, both on the largest venues the market-leading wrestling company has to offer – WrestleMania XXXVIII and SummerSlam.

At Wrestlemania, he teamed up with the WWE superstar Miz to clash against the Mysterios in a high-octane Tag Team match. Logan then battles his friend turned foe in a singles match at the SummerSlam, claiming his retribution against Miz for attacking him after the bout against the Mysterios.

Roman Reigns, the current WWE champion, refers to himself as “The Head of the Table," and he refuses to take anything less than sheer respect from any superstar that comes to his “Island of Relevancy." He has often demonstrated that anyone who disrespects him or his family will pay a huge high price.

It will be interesting to see if Logan gets his one-on-one battle versus Reigns, but recent rumours imply that WWE doesn’t want Logan to lose before WrestleMania, so if they do meet in the ring, things don’t seem good for Paul.

