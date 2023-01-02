Logan Paul Could Take on John Cena at Wrestlemania 39

WWE are supposedly planning a huge clash between Logan Paul and John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Earlier this year, Paul signed a long-term deal with WWE.

A new report from Wrestling News now states that Logan Paul will face 16-time world champion John Cena in a huge showdown. The YouTuber turned boxer was beaten by Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia in November. Paul also revealed on his Impaulsive podcast that he already texted Triple H for a ‘dream matchup’ with John Cena. In the YouTuber’s words, it would ‘break the internet’.

Logan Paul debuted in WWE in WrestleMania 38 after teaming up with The Miz in a victory over the Mysterios. He then went on to defeat the Miz in SummerSlam this past July.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Drew McIntyre Wishes Rishabh Pant a Quick Recovery Following Cricketer’s Crash

Cena returned to the ring with Kevin Owens to defeat Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag match on SmackDown. This preserves his record of wrestling for WWE at least once every year since 2000. Paul had also challenged the Leader of the Cenation to a match back in November at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Before teaming up with Kevin Owens, the Dr of Thuganomics competed back in August 2021 when he lost to the leader of the bloodline in the main event of SummerSlam. The first night of WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1 which is also the birthday of Logan Paul.

The report from Wrestling News goes on to state The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens match up for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship; Roman Reigns vs. The Rock or Cody Rhodes for WWE Universal Championship and Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Apart from WWE, the American YouTuber was also in the limelight for his alleged involvement in the Crypto Zoo scam. The 27-year-old YouTuber was accused of swindling millions of dollars through this project back in 2021. Coffeezilla uploaded a three-part which documented the collapse of this crypto project. Logan however addressed that he would tackle such rumours in his next video which will release on January 3 on his channel.

Read all the Latest Sports News here