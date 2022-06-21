Logan Paul Opens Up About His Fallout With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

YouTuber Logan Paul recently revealed how he had a fallout with Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson over a highly contentious vlog he made in 2017. In a podcast show named the True Geordie, Logan shared a story he claimed to have never told anyone before.

Logan was asked about any of his heroes who had disappointed him, to which he quickly said, “The Rock." He continued, “This was one of the saddest moments of my life, what I am about to say." Logan went on to reminisce about the days when they made a couple of videos with The Rock that went “crazy viral."

“After Japan happened, I obviously found myself in a hole – rightfully so – that I had never been in before. Extremely low, mentally, and I got a call from my publicist, who also repped (represented) Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson," Logan said.

Advertisement

By Japan, Logan is referring to the contentious vlog that Logan shot during his visit in Japan. Logan, along with his friend, went to a forest called Aokigahara, which was known for being a place where people go to commit suicide. Logan, while shooting the vlog, spotted a dead body and was claimed to have not reacted adequately. As a reaction to the video, his channel was demonetised for a while, and Logan lost several business deals after the backlash.

ALSO READ | Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight “90 Precent" Confirmed, Says Coach Danny Smith

Logan, remembering the conversation with the publicist, continues, “She is like, ‘Hey, Dwayne has asked that you remove every video and picture that you have done with him. Maybe in the future, the relationship can be reconciled, but for now, he basically wants nothing to do with you.’ Which I also understood. I made a grotesque error."

Take a look at the entire podcast here:

Advertisement

Logan accepted that the video might have affected him differently due the things that happened in his life. Logan mentions that he wished The Rock had reached out to him and personally explained his decision to cut ties with him. “I was so sad that my hero wanted nothing to do with me," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.