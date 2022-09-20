Logan Paul to Challenge Roman Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul is all set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in his 3rd in-ring match. The official announcement of the the match was done at the press conference for Crown Jewel that took place in Las Vegas on Saturday (September 17).

Logan was expected to challenge the champion after it was announced that he would be on Smackdown. However, the confirmation of Reigns’ attending the presser came later. WWE confirmed that Logan will challenge the champion, a day after the Smackdown.

A few days before the presser, Reigns was part of Logan’s podcast and the match was teased after the Head of the Table left.

According to the reports, Reigns will not be a part of the Extreme Rules, scheduled to take place next month. The double champion is slated to make his WWE return on next week’s Smackdown. Reigns has dominated the game ever since his return and it is most likely that he will defeat the YouTuber at the Saudi Arabia event on November 5.

However, before Crown Jewel, Reigns will be up against AJ Styles to defend his title in a live event in Canada. It is highly likely that the champion will come out of the match with the Undisputed Universal Championship.

On the other hand, Logan’s WWE career has also been a trajectory to flow. He made his in-ring debut at Wrestlemania 38, where he teamed up with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The Miz then turned on his partner after the match leading to the setting up of a contest between them SummerSlam where Logan defeated the former WWE Champion. Logan has now been added to a major storyline and will get a big exposure by working with The Head of the Table.

While talking about Reigns, he has defeated Goldberg at WWE’s previous Saudi Arabia event.

