'Looking Forward to Making The Nation Proud Once Again': CWG 2022 Gold Medallist Sreeja Akula

CWG 2022 gold medallist Sreeja Akula has said she will be returning to training soon to get her preparations underway for the upcoming tournaments. Joining forces with Sharath Kamal at the quadrennial spectacle in Birmingham recently, Sreeja clinched the gold in table tennis’ mixed doubles event to create history.

“I will return to training soon to prepare for the upcoming competitions, and I look forward to making the nation proud once again," Sreeja said in a statement on Friday.

Last week, India’s CWG contingent was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. Sreeja said it as a moment she would never forget.

“It was an honor for me to meet with Hon’ble PM Modi and to hear his inspiring words. Being felicitated by him is one moment I will cherish forever. I am grateful for such a warm welcome and it gives me the motivation to continue the hard work," she said.

Addressing the athletes at the ceremony, PM Modi had said “the daughters of India, have made us proud, The medals won by all female athletes will inspire girls across India to join mainstream sports."

The 24-year-old Sreeja, who is a part of Dream Sports Foundation’s (DSF) elite athlete development program, ‘One Dream, One Lakshya’,

“I am thankful to DSF for all the support they gave me in my journey which allowed me to fulfill my dreams of winning medals for the country on such a big platform. With all the support and constant encouragement being provided to me by DSF and Lakshya, I feel blessed as I can just focus on my sport and my training without worrying about training equipment, medical facilities, and travel issues," she said.

Sreeja was among the 31 athletes making their CWG debut who went on to win a medal for India.

Bhavit Sheth, COO & Co-Founder, Dream Sports, said, “We congratulate the entire Indian contingent on a great showing at CWG and are thrilled that one of our own athletes has brought glory to the nation. Sreeja is an immensely talented, highly dedicated and a determined paddler. We are proud that our program ‘One Dream One Lakshya’ has played a role in Sreeja’s win and career trajectory. She is setting a great example for all upcoming athletes. This is just the start of her journey, and we are confident that Sreeja will go on to achieve bigger milestones."

Dream Sports Foundation’s ‘One Dream, One Lakshya’ program in collaboration with Lakshya Foundation, identifies young Indian athletes showcasing potential and provides them with holistic and comprehensive support for their steady growth.

The selected athletes, including Sreeja, are provided with necessary coaching, competition expenses, monthly stipend, sport-science requirements, and training equipment, along with national and international tournament exposures.

Sreeja signed on with ‘One Dream, One Lakshya’ programme in April 2021, with a world ranking of 130.

She won at various national events and competed at multiple international events, climbing up in World Rankings to No. 77.

