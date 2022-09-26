Looking Forward to Next Year! Roger Federer Gives Major Hint He Might be Back at Laver Cup

Roger Federer had announced his retirement and said that the 2022 Laver Cup would be his last tournament. On Sunday, as Team World defeated Team Europe, Federer hinted at a possible return.

“I had no speech ready, I can say congratulations obviously to Team World," Federer said after the match.

“I was very confident going into today but well done Johnny Mac and the rest of team for playing so well today, you deserve it. Have a nice celebration today like I told you"

“It’s been great, been a little bit emotional at times. I recovered, the team has recovered. I hope I didn’t make the team lose but I had a wonderful time and I can’t thank you enough for that. I’d like to thank Bjorn, our captain. You’re the king, you know it, I love you," he added.

Federer said that he will be there in Vancouver next year for the 2023 edition of the Laver Cup.

“Looking forward to next year, I’ll be there too and support both teams from different position," Federer said.

Frances Tiafoe sealed Team World’s first victory over Team Europe in the Laver Cup as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The American, who beat Roger Federer in the Swiss great’s last competitive match on Friday, proved a fly in Europe’s ointment once again with a scintillating victory.

He was outplayed in the first set but roared back to win 1-6 7-6(11) 10-8 to give Team World an unassailable 13-8 lead.

Team World, who had lost the four previous editions of the team event, began the day trailing 8-4 but Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6(3) having earlier partnered Jack Sock to a 2-6 6-3 10-8 victory against Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini.

After winning the match point he collapsed to the court and was buried under a pile of his team mates and captain John McEnroe who then treated the crowd to some dance moves.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling," Tiafoe, who reached the U.S. Open semi-final said on court. “John McEnroe dropped a lot of F bombs saying we can’t lose again. Felix beat Novak today and we all did it together, it wasn’t just me."

McEnroe was clearly overjoyed to finally end a long wait to taste victory and get one over old rival Bjorn Borg who was captain of a Team Europe side who were big favourites.

“No one beats Team World five times in a row," the American said. “Felix stepped up big time.

“Frances is prime time, we saw that at the U.S. Open.

“This is an incredible team event and I’m loving every second of it."

