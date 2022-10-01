'Lost My Singles, Doubles...But Still, My Retirement Couldn't Have Been More Perfect'-Roger Federer

Tennis legend Roger Federer ended his international career after losing his retirement match at the Laver Cup 2022. Though he lost the last match, but the 20-time major singles champion said that one should not overthink about a perfect ending.

Federer, who played alongside tennis great Rafael Nadal, lost 6-4, 6(2)-7, 9-11 the doubles match to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 Arena, London. After playing the farewell match, the Swiss maestro uploaded a post, listing his defeats in his final matches - singles, doubles and team - and concluded that even he lost in the finals, his retirement was perfect.

“We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here’s how mine went: Lost my last singles, Lost my last doubles, Lost my last team event, Lost my voice during the week, Lost my job," Federer said in an Instagram post.

“But still, my retirement could not have been more peRFect and I’m so happy with how everything went. So don’t overthink that perfect ending, yours will always be amazing in your own way"

Federer had a decorated competitive career as he finished with 20 major singles titles, two behind the all-time record Nadal currently holds. In his ATP Tour career, Federer earned 1251 wins, which is the second-most after Jimmy Connors (1274).

He has also won 103 tour-level trophies, only behind Connors (109). It is also to be noted that Federer never retired from a match and, at the age of 36, became the oldest world number one in the history of the ATP rankings on February 19, 2018.

The 41-year-old is not only known for his tennis skills but also for his friendships off the court. So much so that after his farewell match, his most biggest rival, Nadal was seen in tears. Also, all the tennis stars including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Nadal were were seen standing beside him to celebrate the last match.

After the Laver Cup 2022, Federer said, “I am more just looking forward to coming to Vancouver next year (for the 2023 Laver Cup). I think the city is going to be great. I hope again we have a very strong team."

