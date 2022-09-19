Lovlina Borgohain, Shiva Thapa Qualify for Asian Boxing Championship 2022

India named their men’s and women’s squads for the upcoming Asian Boxing Championship in October. Lovlina Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, and Shiva Thapa are among the big names selected for the same.

The selection trials recently took place from Thursday to Saturday at NIS Patiala. However, some notable boxers like Nikhat Zareen, the current world champion, Amit Panghal, the three-time Asian Championship medallist, Rohit Tokas and Sagar Ahlawat, who won medals in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, didn’t attend the trials.

According to Boxing Federation of India (BFI) source, Zareen opted out of the upcoming tournament to get some rest while Tokas and Panghal are recovering from their respective injuries, PTI reported.

Parveen Hooda, who won bronze in the 63kg category of the world championship, and Alfiya Pathan, a Youth Boxing champion, are part of the women’s squad while Md. Hussamuddin, who won bronze twice at the Commonwealth, is named in the men’s team.

With the absence of Zareen, there are now high expectations from Borgohain. Though she failed to put good performances in the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games but with Asia Games round the corner, she will be looking forward to present a better performance.

Thapa, on the other hand, has loads of experience up his sleeves. He has won five Asian medals so far, including a gold, two silver and two bronze. In the last edition of the Asia Games, he clinched a silver and became the most successful Indian male boxer in the history of the tournament.

The men’s and women’s contingent are most likely to attend a 15-day training camp in Amman ahead of the tournament.

Men’s team

Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Sachin (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya C (80kg), Kapil P (86kg), Naveen K (92kg), Narender (+92kg).

Women’s team

Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety (81kg), Alfiya (+81kg).

