Lovlina Borgohain's Coach Sandhya Gurung Receives Accreditation For CWG 2022

Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s coach Sandhya Gurung received the accreditation for the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday. She has also been allotted a room at the Games Village in Birmingham.

Sandhya arrived at the village on Sunday but was not allowed to enter the village since she didn’t have accreditation.

“I have received the accreditation for Commonwealth Games 2022," coach Sandhya Gurung told ANI.

CWG 2022: Nikhat, Lovlina Set to Pack a Punch at Birmingham

The decorated pugilist expressed her anger in a long Twitter post.

Advertisement

Lovlina, on Tuesday, expressed his anger and said she has not been able to concentrate on her preparations after her coaches, who helped her to a historic medal in Tokyo, were removed without explanations.

“Today with a lot of grief, I want to tell everyone about the continuous harassment going on with me. The coaches who helped me win an Olympic medal are always being side-lined which has severely impacted my training schedule," Lovlina wrote in her Twitter post.

“One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. I had to plead with folded hands to get my coaches included in the contingent. I am feeling mentally harassed because of this ordeal," she posted.

Advertisement

“Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurung is standing outside the CWG village and not being allowed to enter. Just eight days before the start of my event, my training schedule has been hampered. My other coach has been sent back to India," she said.

Lovlina won the bronze medal in the women’s welterweight category at the Tokyo Games last year and is a prime medal prospect for India at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

Reacting to the boxer’s allegations, the Sports Ministry said it has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to resolve the mater at the earliest.

Advertisement

“We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain," the ministry tweeted.

Advertisement

Lovlina alleged that she endured similar treatment before the World Championship in Istanbul and she fears that something similar will happen at the upcoming Birmingham Games.

“I don’t understand how will I focus on the Games (CWG) amidst all this? My world championships also suffered because of this. I don’t want my CWG to be affected due to politics. Hoping I will overcome this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind," she wrote.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here