'Made India Proud Once Again': PM Narendra Modi All Praise for Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra

The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, commended star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who continues to make the headlines thanks to his exploits on the international stage. Chopra created history last year when he became India’s first-ever Olympic gold medallist in a track and field event.

On the radio program Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said “Let’s talk about a topic which will make you happy as well as inspire you."

“Recently, our Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was once again in the news. Even after the Olympics, he is making new records, one after another," he said with delight.

“Neeraj won silver in Paavo Nurmi Games held in Finland. That’s not all, he also broke his own javelin throw record."

Chopra recorded a national record throw of 89.30m en route to clinching the silver medal at his first event of 2022. And then won gold at the Kuortane Games.

“By winning gold in the Kuortane Games, Neeraj made India proud once again. He won this gold in very bad weather," PM Modi said.

Chopra had clinched his first title of the season at the Kuortane Games, beating Granada’s world champion Anderson Peters. His first throw settled the victory for him as he recorded 86.64m. The weather conditions were indeed nasty due to rain which resulted in the run-up track being slippery. Chopra suffered a fall on his third attempt at the event but was lucky to come out of it without any serious injury.

“This determination is the identity of today’s youth. From the world of start-ups to sports, the youth of India is making new records," PM Modi said.

Modi has been one of the foremost and prominent figures in promoting the sporting culture and infrastructure in the nation.

Multiple sporting facilities have been constructed under the aegis of the honourable prime minister as he seeks to increase the involvement of the nation’s youth in various sporting disciplines. Initiatives to hone and streamline the talent in the country have also been undertaken at the behest of the premier.

Heading into the Diamond League Meet in Stockholm on the 30th of June, Chopra will be riding high on confidence on the back of two successful performances in Finland.

