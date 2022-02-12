Magical Kenya Ladies Open: Diksha Dagar Up to 21st, Amandeep Drall Drops to 57th

Battling tough conditions, India’s Diksha Dagar turned in an even-par 72 to rise to tied 21st at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

In contrast, fellow Indian Amandeep Drall had a very rough day with seven-over 79 that saw her drop sharply to T-57.

Diksha played well in the conditions which stayed difficult at the Vipingo Range, picking up four birdies.

Diksha had four birdies on second, 11th, 14th, and 18th, while she dropped shots on first and 16th and a double bogey on par-4 fifth.

Amandeep failed to manage any birdies and had five bogeys and a double bogey.

Linnea Strom stayed in the lead even though she was even par through 14 holes in the third round. She is 3-under, while Spaniard Luna Sobron Gomes (68) was second at 1-under.

Three players Esther Henseleit, Emma Grechi, and Sophie Hausmann are tied for third at even-par, but still have some holes left.

