Malaysia Open: India's Kidambi Srikanth Shocked by Kenta Nishimoto in Opening Round

India’s Kidambi Srikanth was shocked by unseeded Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the men’s singles opening round of the Malaysian Open in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Nishimoto beat Kidambi 21-19, 21-14 in 42 minutes.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will take on unseeded Chinese Han Yue in the women’s singles and Aakarshi Kashyap will play Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Wen-chi.

