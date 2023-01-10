Home » News » Sports » Malaysia Open: India's Kidambi Srikanth Shocked by Kenta Nishimoto in Opening Round

Malaysia Open: India's Kidambi Srikanth Shocked by Kenta Nishimoto in Opening Round

Kidambi Srikanth lost to Kenta Nishimoto 19-21, 14-21 in the first round of the Malaysian Open

Advertisement

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 10:00 IST

Kuala Lumpur

Ace India Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (PTI Image)
Ace India Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (PTI Image)

India’s Kidambi Srikanth was shocked by unseeded Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the men’s singles opening round of the Malaysian Open in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Nishimoto beat Kidambi 21-19, 21-14 in 42 minutes.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will take on unseeded Chinese Han Yue in the women’s singles and Aakarshi Kashyap will play Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Wen-chi.

(More to follow)

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sports DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news,...Read More

first published: January 10, 2023, 09:24 IST
last updated: January 10, 2023, 10:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Sets Temperatures Soaring In Turtleneck Crop Sweater And Woollen Skirt, Check Out The Diva's Stylish Winter Looks

+10PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Photo With Daughter Vamika Will Melt Your Hearts, See Their Adorable Family Pictures