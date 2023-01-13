India’s highest-ranked shuttler in the world, HS Prannoy bowed out of the Malaysian Open quarterfinal round on Friday, January 13, losing to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.

The 21-year-old Japanese shuttler prevailed 21-16, 19-21, 21-10, while it was an error-prone display from the world number 8 that cost him dearly.

Prannoy had begun the Malaysia Open by beating fellow compatriot Lakshya Sen in the opening round, but his hopes of reaching the semifinals were thwarted by Naraoka who outclassed the Indian shuttler.

The youngster needed just 24 minutes to win the first game, and while the 30-year-old from Delhi fight back valiantly in the second set which lasted for 34 minutes, Prannoy was no match for his opponent in the decider, giving away points way too easily.

After an early exchange of points between Prannoy and Naraoka in the final game, the Japanese led 5-3 courtesy of some great net shots.

The Indian shuttler got back to within touching distance, still trailing at 5-6 before he pulled up and grimaced in pain, needing a bit of the magic spray.

Ever since the Malaysia Open kick-started, the quarterfinal match was the longest encounter Prannoy had played in, and the age difference slowly started to kick in as the young shuttler raced into a 10-6 lead.

Another grueling rally saw the 21-year-old leap higher and get the better of his opponent, as he opened up a five-point lead at 11-6 at the break in the deciding game.

The world number 8 was being tested to his limits as Naraoka led 12-6 with effortless netplay. Prannoy pulled another efforted wide giving away another point.

The Japanese shuttler really found his groove and led 17-7, and the Indian shuttler was the culprit of his own undoing, making plenty of unforced errors.

A semifinal spot looked miles away for Prannoy as he continued to play loose shots, looking tired and weary as the match went on, trailing 20-10.

It was perhaps telling that another mistake from the highest-ranked Indian shuttler gave Naraoka his match-winning point.

