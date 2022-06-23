Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia Pulls Out of Commonwealth Games to Manage Workload

Former All England champion Lee Zii Jia has pulled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games to manage his workload, keeping in mind the World Championships in August.

The world number five Malaysian’s withdrawal will make it a bit easier for the Indian duo of Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen to go for the coveted gold at the Birmingham event with Singapore’s first ever badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew emerging as one of the favourites.

“This is a difficult decision to make because I have played so many back-to-back tournaments and I think my body condition lacks rest and (so) I have to choose between Commonwealth and the World Championships," Zii Jia said in a video posted on Twitter.

“I have already spoken to my team members as well and we came out with a decision to focus more on World Championships instead."

The Commonwealth Games is scheduled in Birmingham from July 28 to Aug 8, while the world Championships will be held in Tokyo from August 22 to 28.

Zii Jia will compete at the Malaysian Open from June 28 to July 3, followed by the Malaysian Masters from July 5-10.

