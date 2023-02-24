Malik Beasley is Happily Married to Montana Yao after Larsa Pippen Drama

Los Angeles Lakers player Malik Beasley is currently enjoying his married life with wife Montana Yao. However, Beasley’s relationship with his wife had grabbed the headlines a few years ago. In fact, his marriage was in choppy waters due to his brief fling with Larsa Pippen. Beasley’s months-long relationship with Pippen had started while he and Yao were still legally married.

Beasley and Yao had reportedly tied the knot in August 2020. But the couple nearly ended their marriage after the NBA player was photographed holding hands with Larsa Pippen — the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen — at a mall in Miami in November 2020.

Montana Yao went on to file for divorce that December and her attorneys claimed that Malik Beasley had left “his family behind" because of Scottie Pippen. After Beasley and Yao split in April 2021, the former Minnesota Timberwolves player publicly apologized to his estranged wife on Instagram. Beasley shared a heartwarming photo of his son Makai and asked for forgiveness in his Instagram post in May 2021. Beasley wrote, “I wanna say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months. My head wasn’t where it was supposed to be. I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time. I am telling the world and you that there’s nobody like you for me."

Advertisement

The NBA star further revealed in his post that it was him who ended the relationship with Pippen.

“For the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you. I am trying to grow individually and grow a family. A real family. I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did. At the end of the day I am a lover boy and I miss holding y’all and loving y’all. I love you mushi. I love you kai Kai. My family over everything," read Beasley’s touching caption.

Advertisement

Montana Yao publicly accepted Beasley’s apology on Instagram and the couple reconciled. In November 2022, Beasley and Yao welcomed their second child, a daughter, Mia Love Beasley. Meanwhile, Beasley is in sensational form for Los Angeles Lakers. He recently scored 25 points as Los Angeles Lakers returned from the All-Star break to beat the Golden State Warriors 124-111 on February 24.

Read all the Latest Sports News here