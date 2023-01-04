Mandy Rose Makes 1 Million USD Through FanTime after Being Dropped by WWE

Mandy Rose is believed to making a huge earning of $ 1 million through her FanTime account less than a month after being released by WWE. She was released on December 14, one day after her 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion was ended by Roxanne Perez. It is believed that she was released, with WWE feeling that the content she was posting on her FanTime page was outside the parameters of her deal.

Since the release, her Fan Time account seems to have shot through the roof. The official Instagram page of FanTime posted a picture of the former NXT Women’s Champion, congratulating her for her achievement. The caption read as

“Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ"

Rose was a contestant on WWE Tough Enough’s sixth season, which aired in 2015. She then went on to sign with WWE and became an integral part of Total Divas’ fifth season. Rose returned to WWE NXT after a number of years on the main roster, teaming up with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to form Toxic Attraction. In October 2021, she won the NXT Women’s Championship, defending the title for over a year until she lost out to Roxanne Perez on December 13.

The cost of a subscription to Mandy Rose’s page fluctuated a bit when she was in the headlines but has been set at $ 30 per month for the last couple of weeks. In his ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast as shared by WrestlingHeadlines.com, T Booker shared his thoughts regarding Rose reaching the million-dollar mark with her Fan Time account.

“I think [Rose launching a FanTime account] was the wrong decision, and I stand by that because I feel that Mandy Rose’s talent was so much more than her beauty"

He also highlighted how a million dollars can’t take care of someone for a solid year if they’re used to living a large life with expensive cars and luxurious homes. Booker also believes that the 32-year-old could have made more if she stayed with WWE and allowed them to market her.

While Mandy Rose seems to be focusing on ventures outside of WWE, she is yet to break her silence over the matter or rule out a return to professional wrestling.

