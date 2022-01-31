UNION
BUDGET 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Cryptocurrency Latest Rates Ahead of Budget

  • Stock Market Weak Ahead

  • Journey of Budget Bag

  • 75% Positive About Economic Growth

  • 1st Part of Budget Session to have 10 Sittings

  • What is Economic Survey 2022

  • Tracing the Journey of the Budget Papers

  • A Look at Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2022 Team

  • Petrol, Food Prices to Increase?

  • What Industry Wants from This Budget

  • What to Expect in Budget 2022-23

  • Union Budget to be Presented at 11am on Feb 1

    • LIVE TVLIVE BLOGDetailed View
    Home » News » Sports » Manika Batra Breaks into Top-50 of Latest ITTF Rankings

    Manika Batra Breaks into Top-50 of Latest ITTF Rankings

    Manika Batra in action (Twitter)
    Manika Batra in action (Twitter)

    Manika Batra reached a career-high 50th, jumping six places in the women's singles latest ITTF world rankings.

    Advertisement
    PTI
    Updated: January 31, 2022, 22:18 IST

    Manika Batra has jumped six places to enter the top-50 of the women’s singles world rankings for the first time.

    Batra has reached a career high 50th in the latest ITTF rankings.

    In the men’s singles rankings, G Sathiyan has moved up places to reach 33rd position while Sharath Kamal has slipped two places to be 34th.

    Batra and Sathiyan have also moved up to 11th in the mixed doubles rankings. Batra and Archana Kamath have moved up four places to sixth in the women’s doubles rankings.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

    Follow us on

    first published: January 31, 2022, 22:18 IST