Manu Bhaker Shoots Double Gold at Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting

Olympian and former world number one Manu Bhaker shot a double gold, winning both the women’s and junior women’s 10m Air Pistol titles at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting competition, the pistol events for which are taking place in Bhopal’s M.P. Shooting Academy range.

Haryana’s Manu outshot Punjab’s Arshdeep Kaur 16-14 in a closely fought final contest.

Manu shot 263.9 to top the eight-woman semi-final stage even as Arshdeep followed her to the gold medal contest, finishing second with a score of 260.5. Radhika Tanwar, also from Haryana, won bronze.

In the junior contest Manu was up against Uttar Pradesh’s (U.P) Yuvika Tomar, who was the best Shooter all-around in qualifying, topping both the women’s and junior women’s qualifiers with a score of 584. Manu however was too good for her, sealing the final 16-12. The bronze again went to Haryana as Lakshita finished the semifinal stage with a score of 246.7, behind Yuvika’s 252.7 and Manu’s 249.

Shikha Narwal won in the youth category where Lakshita picked up the silver.

Yuvika did win gold on the day though, teaming up with Anjali Chaudhary and Devanshi Dhama to seal the team title for U.P. Haryana won silver and Maharashtra won bronze.

