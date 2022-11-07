'Maradona or Pele?: Sourav Ganguly Asks Cafu at Eden After Discussing Football and Cricket for Hours

Before catching the flight to India, Cafu said in Bengali, “Khela Hobe". The excitement around FIFA World Cup 2022 has already grappled the football fans in the city and now, they are over joyous with the arrival of the Brazilian football great.

Cafu brought a Brazilian team jersey for Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He paid a visit to the Eden Gardens a day before but couldn’t meet the local hero and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. However, he watched Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 matches after receiving a rousing reception from the Cricket Association of Bengal.

On Monday morning, he arrived again at the Eden Gardens, after finishing a program in Barasat, and this time, Ganguly was waiting for him. Cafu discussed cricket and football with the former cricketer. On being asked to choose between Pele and Maradona, Cafu picked both legends.

The next day, Cafu was surprised with a FIFA World Cup trophy but it wasn’t metallic. Rather, it was edible. Made up of ‘Sandesh’ and ‘Kheer’, the ‘sweet replica’ of the trophy was made by Felu Modak, one of the renowned sweet makers of Bengal’s Rishra, and was loaded with pistachios on the top.

Amitabh Dey, the owner of Felu Modak, was feeling proud to have served Cafu with his restaurant’s delicacy. However, he was upset as he couldn’t visit the field in person due to Jagaddhatri Puja in Rishra.

“It is a matter of honour for Bengal. Therefore, we have made this Sandesh World Cup after proper testing of taste and quality. It weighed 5 kg. No artificial colour has been used. The green colour decoration on the World Cup is done with pistachios," Dey said.

Cafu also went to the Mohammedan field where he entered in a chariot and showed glimpses of samba. He also played matches with Leander Paes and Rahim Nabi. World Cup-winning captain of Brazil in the City of Joy has already infuriated the World Cup fever among the supporters of the team. The legend of Brazil also met with children suffering from cancer and attended a football clinic.

The Brazilian legend attended the Football Fan Cup function at the Rabindra Bharati University campus on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Kolkata residents had a glimpse of Cafu’s love for bikes as he strolled around the city. He also visited a couple of places in North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts.

Cafu is the only footballer in the world to have played three consecutive World Cup finals. Out of which two times Brazil were the champions.

He also won the Copa America for Brazil and holds the Confederations Cup. When he was asked about Brazil in the upcoming Qatar World Cup, he clearly stated that this time, his country Brazil will present magnificent football in the World Cup. He also added that Brazil will win even if Neymar doesn’t score. There are many scorers in the team.

Brazil last won the World Cup under Cafu in Japan in 2002. Everyone is looking to see if the drought ends this time.

