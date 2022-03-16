Maria Sharapova, Michael Schumacher Booked for Fraud in Gurugram

Police here booked former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, former Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher and 11 others for fraud and criminal conspiracy following a court order.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Delhi woman, who accused them of fraud.

Shafali Agarwal, a resident of Chattarpur Mini Farm in New Delhi, complained that she had booked an apartment in a project named after Sharapova. A tower in the project was named after Schumacher, she said.

The project was to be completed by 2016 but never took off, the complainant added.

Advertisement

She accused the international celebrities of being part of the fraud through their association and promotion of it.

Earlier, she had filed a complaint in a Gurugram court against M/S Realtech Development and Infrastructure (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd, other developers, Sharapova and Schumacher for duping her of around Rs 80 lakh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.