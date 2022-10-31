Matrix Fight Night 10 Set to Return to Dubai With Four Title Fights on November 18

After two editions of thrilling mixed-martial arts action in New Delhi, Matrix Fight Night, India’s biggest MMA promotion is set to return to Dubai, UAE - this time, bigger and better. Matrix Fight Night 10, which is sanctioned by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA), India’s Largest and Oldest Governing body for Mixed Martial Arts, and the Global Authority for Mixed Martial Arts Federations (GAMMAF), will be held at the Palazzo Versace, Dubai on November 18th.

Apart from already bagging a broadcast deal with one of the biggest platforms in India, Disney+Hotstar, MFN also announced the past month that the upcoming edition will introduce title fights for the first time in the promotion. In the main event of the night, India’s very own Sanjeet Budhwar will face off against Kyrgyzstan’s Atabek Abdimitalipov in the main event.

Speaking on the upcoming title match, Sanjeet ‘The Silent Killer’, said, “I have to do what I always do in the octagon - and that is to beat my opponent and win the title. But this time, it will be my toughest fight and I am excited to face off against a worthy competitor."

Atabek Abdimitalipov, who has a 4-1 record in Professional MMA, added: “I am ready to compete at MFN and entertain MMA fans in India".

Puja Tomar will face off against Bi Dieu Nguyen from the USA in the Strawweight Title fight, while Angad Bisht will get a chance to become the MFN Flyweight Champion when he faces off against Egypt’s Mohamad Gamal. Dhruv ‘Psycho’ Chaudhary will return to MFN as he will face off against Pakistan’s Uloomi Karim for the Bantamweight title. Here is a look at the full card:

MATRIX FIGHT NIGHT 10 CARD:

Punyajit Likharu (IND) vs Djordje Stojanovic (SRB)

Arsenba Ozukum (IND) vs Dinesh Singh Naorem (IND)

Digamber Singh Rawat (IND) vs Akib Ali (IND)

Rahul Thapa (IND) vs Avizo Lanamai (IND)

Musa Raish (IND) vs Clinton Dcruz (IND)

Richard Alaxender Mearns (UK) vs Shyamanand (IND)

Fabrício Oliveira (BRA) vs Azizbek Satybaldiev (KG)

Strawweight Title Fight: Puja Tomar (IND) vs Bi Dieu Nguyen (USA)

Flyweight Title Fight: Angad Bisht (IND) vs Mohamad Gamal (EGY)

Bantamweight Title Fight: Dhruv Chaudhary (IND) vs Uloomi Karim (PAK)

Featherweight Title Fight: Sanjeet Budhwar (IND) vs Atabek Abdimitalipov (KG) - MAIN EVENT

Ayesha Shroff, Founder MFN, said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be back in Dubai for our very special year end show, MFN 10! A big thanks to Dubai Sports Council for their constant support and to Palazzo Versace, our hospitality partners for always making our Dubai fight weeks ever so spectacular!"

Alan Fenandes, CEO and Director of Operations added, “We are back in our favourite city of Dubai and what a fabulous comeback as we introduce our First Title Shots. MFN10 brings Title Belts in four weight categories with fighters from various countries competing against India’s Top MFN MMA fighters. Just cannot contain my excitement."

DETAILS OF MFN 10:

MFN 10 will take place at Palazzo Versace, Dubai, UAE on November 18th, 2022.

About Matrix Fight Night

Since its inception in 2019, Matrix Fight Night has become synonymous with mixed-martial arts in India over the past three years. A pet-project of Ayesha Shroff and family, MFN has already witnessed global MMA stars, along with talented Indian fighters competing across multiple weight categories. The professional MMA competition has given Indian fighters a platform to showcase their talents against some of the best opponents from around the world.

