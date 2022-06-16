Matrix Fight Night Announces Siri Fort Badminton Courts as the Venue Partners for its Ninth Edition

The Matrix Fight Night announced the Venue Partners for the upcoming edition, which is set to take place on June 24th. MFN 9 will return to Siri Fort Badminton Courts in New Delhi once again with an action-packed line-up headlined by India’s very own Sanjeet Budhwar facing off against Serbia’s Djordje Stojanovic.

MFN, India’s biggest Mixed-Martial Arts event, which is sanctioned by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA), India’s Largest and Oldest Governing body for Mixed Martial Arts, and the Global Authority for Mixed Martial Arts Federations (GAMMAF), saw a houseful crowd in their previous edition at the same venue in March.

The MFN organisers explained their reasons behind the return to the same venue, and also promised an even bigger and better show this time around at Siri Fort Badminton Courts for the MMA fans in the nation’s capital.

Speaking ahead of the MFN 9, Alan Fenandes, Director of Operations, said, “Delhi has been good for fights and fans and at MFN we cannot and will not ignore that. We are thankful to our partners in Delhi that always make us feel welcome and make MFN the number one MMA Promotion in India."

Ayesha Shroff, Co-Owner MFN, added, “After the fantastic response to MFN8 in Delhi, we honestly had no choice but to return with MFN9! Looking forward to another incredible show from our fighters and the fans."

Meanwhile, MFN 9 also announced MMA Matrix as Gym Partners, along with Total Healthsums as the Health Partner. MFN have also welcomed Tyche Media as Event Partners for the ninth edition and will continue their association with June Fit AF as Fitness Partners.

Here is a look at the full card of MFN 9:

MATRIX FIGHT NIGHT 9 CARD:

MAIN CARD:

MAIN EVENT: Sanjeet Budhwar vs Đorđe Stojanović - Catch Weight Category

SUPER FIGHT: Zahoor Shah vs Seth Rothario - Catch Weight Category

CO-MAIN EVENT: Mary Jane Buna vs Jojo Rajkumari - Straw Weight Category

Srikant Sekhar vs Sumeet Khade - Light Weight Category

Chaitanya Gavali vs Angad Bisht - Fly Weight Category

Puja Tomar vs Tenzin Pema - Atom Weight

UNDERCARD:

Bishwamitra vs Arsenba Ozukum - Fly Weight Category

Digamber Singh Rawat vs Prakram Dandona - Light Weight Category

Sahil Rana vs Imkongsunep Jamir - Bantam Weight Category

Abhishek Negi vs Avizo Lanamai - Feather Weight Category

