Mats Wilander Reminisces on Rafael Nadal Listening to Music in Locker Room During French Open

A lot goes on in the locker room of sporting athletes -heart-warming and funny stories that often do not see the light of day. But there are instances when sportsmen share stories from the time they spent in the locker room and they are mostly intriguing. Former Swedish world number 1 tennis player Mats Wilander recently shared a story about Rafael Nadal from the locker room and we are all ears.

The incident happened around 10 years ago ahead of one of the Spaniard’s matches at Roland Garros. Wilander assumed he heard Nadal playing music in the changing room. After confirming that it was definitely Nadal, Wilander became curious as to what kind of music he listened to. Apparently, Nadal was listening to “romantic flamenco music" to pep himself up for the match.

“I was in the Roland Garros locker rooms with him around ten years ago, and I could clearly hear music. I was preparing to play a legends doubles match. About the music, I thought to myself, ‘Oh, it’s Rafa.I’d like to know what type of music he was listening to because it appears to be techno and amped up’," Wilander said on Eurosport, according to a tweet by Ravi Ubha.

Wilander also confessed that he was astonished Nadal could get fired up while listening to this sort of music before a match because personally, he considered it “relaxing."

It appears that music certainly helped Nadal establish his own rhythm prior to his matches at Roland Garros, as he won the title nine times in 10 years between 2005 and 2014. After missing out on the trophy in 2015 and 2016, Nadal reigned supreme in Paris from 2017 to 2020, collecting four consecutive titles.

On Sunday, Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. In a five-set match that lasted more than five hours, the 35-year-old overcame Daniil Medvedev.

