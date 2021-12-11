Trouble for Lewis Hamilton as Max Verstappen Takes Pole for Title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen gained a potentially decisive advantage in his epic battle for the Formula One world title on Saturday by claiming pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen goes into the season-closing race level on points with Lewis Hamilton, who took second in qualifying to join the Red Bull driver on the front row.

The last six winners in Abu Dhabi have all started from the front of the grid, with Verstappen victorious from pole last year.

