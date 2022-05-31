Max Verstappen Remains Third At Monaco GP As Ferrari's Pit Breach Charges Dismissed

Red Bull will surely be elated after Sergio Perez managed to win the Monaco GP on Sunday but unfortunately the victory was marred by controversies. A protest against Perez and his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen was raised by Ferrari as they alleged the two drivers of a pit exit procedure infringement.

According to an article published by SPORF, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto told that they thought “there was a clear breach of regulations."

“We are disappointed because we think there was a clear breach of regulations on the two Red Bulls for going on the yellow line exiting the pits," Binotto was quoted as saying by SPORF.

There was a big question mark as followers and viewers wanted to understand why Verstappen did not get a penalty. Live broadcast footage from Verstappen’s wide T-cam also clearly showed that his car was pretty close to crossing the line.

A recent change in FIA’s sporting code ahead of the 2022 season might explain why Verstappen did not get a penalty.

The new ruling reads, “Except in cases of force majeure (accepted as such by the stewards), any tyre of a car exiting the pit lane must not cross any line painted on the track at the pit exit for the purpose of separating cars leaving the pit lane from those on the track."

And as Verstappen’s tyre did not cross the line entirely, the Dutch driver was not penalized.

The 24-year-old driver finished the Monaco GP in the third spot. Verstappen currently occupies the top spot in the Formula One standings with 125 points to his name. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is just 9 points behind at 116.

Verstappen has won the Spanish GP, Miami GP, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix so far this season.

Sergio Perez, who claimed the top spot at the Monaco GP, is presently in the third position in the standings with 110 points in his kitty.

