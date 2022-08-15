'May Our Tiranga Always Fly The Highest': Indian Sports Fraternity Celebrates 76th Independence Day

India celebrates its 76th independence day today (August 15) under the banner of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign. Over the past glorious 75 years, India have marked its name in various sports fields in several global tournaments.

Recently, Indian athletes made the nation proud as they bagged 61 medals at Commonwealth Games 2022. Since independence, various sporting events have evolved and the tri-color nation has produced gems that represent the country and add more feathers to its cap.

To celebrate this auspicious day, many athletes extended their wishes to the citizens of this country in various ways. Here’s a look at how athletes are celebrating this Independence day

World Champion pugilist Nikhat Zareen wished the citizens Independence Day with her tweet, “It’s an unparalleled feeling to represent my beloved 🇮🇳 and make her stand tall amongst other nations. May the future bring more glory to our great nation. Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day🇮🇳."

India wrestler Bajrang Punia who clinched CWG 2022 gold for the second time wished the country with #HargharTiranga slogan.

Manpreet Singh, India men’s national field hockey team captain, Tokyo Olympics bronze-medalist and Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist also extended his wishes with #HarGharTiranga. He tweeted, “Nothing like seeing our Tiranga raising up high in every matches that I played - Our tricolour unites each & everyone of us regardless of our background.

Happy 75th to all Indians no matter where you are. #HarGharTiranga"

Savita Punia, India women’s hockey player, also known as “Great Wall of India" tweeted, “Every citizen of India must remember that… he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain… duties"– Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

Nation First

#HappyIndependenceDay #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav #HockeyIndia"

Vandana Katariya, India women’s hockey player who bagged bronze at CWG 2022 also wished Independence Day to all under #HarGharTiranga and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav campaign.

Sania Mirza, India tennis player also wished all the Indian citizens on 75 years of Independence.

PR Sreejesh, India field hockey player highlighted the sacrifices laid for this day and wished people with #HarGharTiranga.

https://twitter.com/16Sreejesh/status/1559018115073134593?s=20&t=v5Q1Zw5jyEUzNofKSbcRRg

Indian ace boxer Mary Kom extended her wishes while posing with family holding the national flag.

Five-time world chess champion Vishwanathan Anand shared a picture of the national flag hoisted at his home to celebrate 76th Independence Day.

Para-lympian Bhavina Patel shared a picture of the moment she won gold at CWG 2022 and the Indian flag moved to the top. She tweeted, “May our Tiranga always fly the highest. Wishing everyone a Happy #IndependenceDay. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind!

#AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 #HarGharTiranga"

Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal also wished the citizens on Independence Day.

India hockey player Rani Rampal wished India with her tweet, “On the occasion of 75th Independence Day Let your spirits fly high with the Tiranga Pride. Happy Independence Day"

The Phogat sisters also celebrated Independence Day in different ways. Here’s a look at how they hoisted the flag and posed to rejoice 75 years of Independence.

India boxer Manoj Kumar shared a very sweet picture of his celebrating the day with young children.

P.T. Usha shared a video of how her mother raised the national flag to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a success on this Independence Day.

Indian Football fraternity also extended their wishes to the entire country in unique ways. Here’s a look at how Indian Football Team, Indian Super League and Kerala Blasters extended their wishes.

