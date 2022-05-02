McLaren to Investigate Abusive Posts Aimed at Lewis Hamilton by Employee

McLaren Formula One team have launched an investigation into the abusive social media posts that were allegedly directed at British driver Lewis Hamilton by one of their own employees. According to a report by the Daily Mail, a McLaren employee has written several foul-mouthed posts about Hamilton on social media platforms.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

After Lewis Hamilton recovered from Covid-19 before the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the McLaren employee allegedly wrote, “What a f**ing w***r he truly is! Couldn’t stand seeing someone do well!"

There seems to be a pattern with this hater. Apparently, the McLaren employee has made a series of hateful social media posts aimed at the ace F1 driver over the years.

Advertisement

“Oh f*k off. For having the fastest car on the grid. What a w**er", wrote the McLaren employee after Hamilton received his knighthood last year.

Furthermore, after Hamilton was disqualified in the Brazilian Grand Prix due to DRS infringement last year, the person tweeted, “F**ing get in. Fk off, you pr*k."

The F1 team took to Twitter to respond after the abusive posts came under public scrutiny on April 29. “We consider these comments to be completely at odds with our values and culture at McLaren. We take the matter extremely seriously and are investigating it as a priority," read the post.

The social media accounts of the McLaren employee which were used to publish these hateful posts have been suspended or deleted as of April 30.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton has had a long-standing relationship with the McLaren team. Hamilton had won his first Drivers’ Championship with McLaren back in 2008. He drove for McLaren for six seasons before departing at the end of 2012 to join Mercedes.

As far as the racing is concerned, Lewis Hamilton has had a nightmarish 2022 season. The seven-time world champion has struggled to find a place at the podium and is languishing at the seventh place in the 2022 driver standings.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q1 on pure pace in Saudi Arabia. The last time this happened was at the 2009 British Grand Prix.

Hamilton will look to bounce back in the Miami Grand Prix which will be held on May 9.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.