McLaren to Partner with Porsche; Audi to Join F1 with Red Bull

The German multinational automobile company Volkswagen AG, popularly known as Volkswagen Group, is set to join Formula 1 after several years after their first attempt to join the motorsport. If the reports are to be believed then the German automotive powerhouse is set to lunch their Porsche and Audi brand into the world of motorsport. The report also claims that Audi could partner with Red Bull and the luxury car company is also set to become an engine manufacturer for them by 2022.

There have also been rumours about Audi partnering up with Williams. However, the link-up between Williams and Audi is a bit unlikely, simply because of Red Bull and their engine supply deal with Audi. The engine supply deal of Red Bull would also allow Audi to retain their branding.

Advertisement

“Insiders expect that the relevant decision-makers will then receive the green light for a participation in the premier league from 2026," F1 insider claimed.

And, it seems Audi has already started their planning for their participation in the event as the company’s CEO Markus Duesmann has recruited Adam Baker, a former BMW engineer, to work with them on their F1 project. Baker has been given the designation of “executive for special tasks" by the company and is expected to work with them closely on their newest pet project.

It must be mentioned that Formula 1’s new engine regulations will also come into effect from 2026, the same year when Audi is set to join Premier League.

On the other hand, Audi’s sister company Porsche is rumoured to be in negotiation with McLaren for the same. At present, McLaren is partnered up with Mercedes for engine supply.

The fact that Andreas Seidl, McLaren’s team principal, has worked with the Volkswagen Group in the past during 24 Hours of Le Mans is another indication of their leniency towards the company.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.