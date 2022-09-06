Meet 72-year-old Prakash Chand Jain Who Won 2 Medals at Rajasthan State Open Shooting Championship

Prakash Chand Jain of Churu proved his spirits are bigger than his age count by targeting two medals. There comes a certain age in which a person’s life gets stagnated, but age couldn’t stop Prakash even at this stage of his age, instead, he did what hardly anyone could do at the age of 72 showing all his passion and enthusiasm.

Prakash Chandra Jain, a resident of Sainik Colony Basti of the city, has proved that age is not a factor when it comes to a person’s courage and zeal by winning silver and bronze medals in the Rajasthan State Open Shooting Championship at the age of 72. Prakash Chand Jain is now leaving no stone unturned for the preparation of the Nationals. He did it not alone. Coach Bhagirath Swami, the director of the shooting academy in Naya Bass, played an important role in Jain’s success.

His struggles are no less than an inspiration to the people. Shooting player Prakash Chandra Jain said that he has been interested in sports since childhood. After passing school, he joined NCC by taking admission in Lohia College. During his NCC training, he was taught to use a rifle, and this made him interested in shooting. He said that there was no shooting academy during that time. Resources were also not available as they are today. He said that during NCC training, a 50- meter shooting competition was organized in which teams from about four colleges participated. He finished second in this competition.

Sports was gone when college finished, but interest in sports persisted.

Jain told that after the completion of college studies, the relationship with the shooting was almost over. Later he went to Delhi with his family and started a business. But he remained associated with sports directly or indirectly, as he started the business of sports goods. In view of rising air pollution in Delhi, he decided to return to his hometown of Churu after 48 years.

When he reached Churu, a lot had changed, the shooting academy had also started. When he saw the children shooting during the morning walk, then the player hidden inside him also woke up. He said that without informing the family members, he went to the park and started exercising. Started practicing shooting by quietly collecting empty bottles at home. He said that there was some difficulty in learning. One day, he met coach Bhagirath Swami, and he got to know that he had been a shooting player and running an academy. Knowing this he expressed his desire to learn shooting.

Presence of younger persons made me hesitated

The biggest problem he faced at the start of shooting was keeping the hand in the same position. For this, Coach Swami started doing him some light exercises. He used to practice in the academy for about an hour in the morning. At that time, all the competitions were closed due to Corona. After the Covid-19 phase was over, the Rajasthan State Open Shooting Championship was organized in the year 2021. Jain said that there were different categories in the competition. He also joined the Senior Citizen category. He said that when he reached the competition, he felt hesitant to stand with the children. But there were also some senior citizens in the row, but Jain was the oldest among them. He said that his happiness knew no bounds on winning the silver medal in the competition and it has made him overjoyed.

Pain in the shoulder couldn’t diminish his spirit

He said that he arrived to participate in the Rajasthan State Open Shooting Championship to participate for the second time in the competition. But before the start of the competition, keeping the pistol straight for a long time made his shoulder aching. Not leaving the courage, he targeted the bronze medal. He said that his score has improved a lot as compared to last year. Jain told that he desires now to win a medal by joining the national competition and he is making a lot of preparations for that too. He said that success can be achieved by working hard by making a goal, only a person should keep faith in oneself.

