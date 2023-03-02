Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Accused of Punching Teenager, Agent Mounts Self-defense Claims

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was accused in police reports last year of punching a 17-year-old, US media reported Wednesday, his agent saying the rising NBA star acted in self-defence.

No criminal charges were filed against Morant in the incident, which took place during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s Tennessee house in July 2022.

ALSO READ| Kobe Bryant’s Family to Receive $29 Million Over Helicopter Crash Pictures

In police records obtained by the Washington Post, the unnamed teenage boy accused Morant of punching him “12-13 times" during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s Tennessee house in July 2022.

In interviews with police, the teen said that after their altercation Morant went into his house and “re-emerged with a gun visible in the waistband of his pants."

Advertisement

Morant told police he “swung first" but felt he was acting in self-defence after the teenager threw a basketball that hit him in the head, later making a comment that Morant found threatening.

Morant’s agent Jim Tanner strongly denied in a statement issued Wednesday that the player had a gun.

“The July 26 incident was purely self-defence," Tanner said in a statement that was posted on Tandem Sports and Entertainment’s Twitter feed.

“Again, this was fully investigated by law enforcement, they came to the decision not to charge Ja with any crime.

“Any of the dozens of witnesses will confirm Ja acted in self-defence and that he did not have a firearm."

Days before that incident, the head of security at a Memphis mall told police he felt “threatened" by Morant and a group of his associates after an incident in the shopping centre’s parking lot.

Although a police report was made, no charges were filed.

Advertisement

TMZ reported in January that the teenager and his mother had sued Morant, and Tanner called it “disturbing that unsubstantiated rumours and gossip are being put out by people motivated to tear Ja down and tarnish his reputation for their own financial gain."

Morant, the second overall pick in the 2019 draft and a two-time All-Star, was embroiled in controversy in early February, when the NBA investigated allegations by the Indiana Pacers that Morant’s entourage “aggressively confronted" members of their travelling party, possibly pointing a red laser at them.

Read all the Latest Sports News here