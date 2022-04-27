Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will take on each other in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs in order to clinch a vital lead in the series. Both Grizzlies and Timberwolves have managed to win two games each in the series so far.

Timberwolves kicked off the series on a positive note after clinching a 117-130 victory in Game 1. But the Grizzlies were prompt enough to respond as they won the second game 124-96 to level the series. In the next game, the Grizzlies secured a 95-104 victory to gain a lead in the series. The Timberwolves once again showed their indomitable spirit to win the fourth game 119-118 and level the series 2-2.

In the fifth game of the series, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane scored 34 points and became the highest scorer of the match but his efforts went in vain as his side had to suffer a defeat eventually.

Ahead of the NBA match between Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves, here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA playoff 2022 match between Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) be played?

The NBA playoff 2022 match between Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) will take place on April 27, Wednesday.

Where will the NBA playoff match between Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) be played?

The match between Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) will be played at the FedExForum, Memphis.

What time will the NBA playoff 2022 match between Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) begin?

The match between Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) match?

Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) match will be televised on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) match?

Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) Possible Starting XI:

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Dillon Brooks, F- Jaren Jackson Jr., C- Xavier Tilman, G- Desmond Bane, G- Ja Morant

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Anthony Edwards, F- Jarred Vanderbilt, C- Karl-Anthony Towns, G- Patrick Beverley, G- D’Angelo Russell

