Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Anthony Edwards produced a brilliant show against Memphis Grizzlies as he scored 36 points to help Minnesota Timberwolves in securing an important victory in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs. This was all the more special because Edwards was making his NBA playoffs debut.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant did manage to score 32 points against Minnesota Timberwolves but eventually, his efforts went in vain. The Memphis side needs to pick themselves up so that they don’t end up going 0-2 down.

The second match at the FedEx Forum Arena in Tennessee is expected to be another classic encounter. For Grizzlies to click, centre Steven Adams needs to exhibit a better show. He was kept silent by the Minnesota defence in the first game

For Timberwolves, apart from Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns remains crucial as always. The match between Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will start at 6:00 am IST.

When will the NBA 2021-22 match between Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves be played?

The NBA 2021-22 match between Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place on April 20, Wednesday.

Where will the NBA 2021-22 match between Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) be played?

The match between Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will be played at the FedEx Forum Arena in Tennessee, Memphis.

What time will the NBA 2021-22 match between Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) begin?

The match between Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will begin at 6:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN)?

Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) match can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) match?

Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) Possible Staring XI:

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Line-up: G- Ja Morant G- Desmond Bane F- Dillon Brooks F- Jaren Jackson Jr. C- Steven Adams

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Line-up: G- D’Angelo Russell G- Patrick Beverley F- Anthony Edwards F- Jarred Vanderbilt C- Karl-Anthony Edwards

