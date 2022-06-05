Men's Hockey 5s: India Face Poland in Final

The Indian men’s team reached the final of the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s tournament after defeating Malaysia 7-3 and Poland 6-2 on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, India thrashed Malaysia 7-3, scoring four goals in the second half before beating Poland 6-2 in the second match.

India, who had beaten Switzerland 4-3 and drawn with arch-rivals Pakistan 2-2 on Saturday, topped the group with 10 points from three wins and one draw. India now will face Poland in the final later in the day.

Raheel Mohammed continued his good form scoring three goals against Malaysia and then struck twice against Poland to play a pivotal role in India’s victory. He has already scored eight goals in four matches to lead the goal-scoring chart. The Indians led 3-2 at the half time in the 20-minute match.

Advertisement

Against Poland, India completely dominated the match, scoring 5 goals at half time period. The scorers were Sanjay (2nd), Raheel (4th and 9th), Gursahibjit Singh (7th) and Mandeep Mor (10th).

The Indian men’s team had a mixed day in the FIH Hockey 5s, beating hosts Switzerland 4-3 and playing out a 2-2 draw against Pakistan in their first two matches on the opening day of the competition on Saturday.

The Indian men’s team led by Gurinder Singh edged out the hosts Switzerland 4-3 to open their campaign in FIH Hockey 5s. Mohammed Raheel (2′, 10′), Rabichandra Moirangthem (5′) and captain Gurinder Singh (19′) scored in India’s thrilling win, while Jonas Winkler (6′), Fabio Reinhard (11′), and Patrick Kruesi (16′) were the goalscorers for Switzerland.

In the second match, the Indian men’s hockey team played out a dramatic 2-2 draw against Pakistan. Mohammed Raheel (1′) and Gursahibjit Singh (18′) were the goalscorers for India, while Arshad (7′) and Abdul Rehman (20′) scored for Pakistan in an intense match.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.