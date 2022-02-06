Mercedes Confirm Lewis Hamilton's Comeback after F1 Star Ends Social Media Silence

Mercedes have confirmed that Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton will race for them again this year after the seven-time world champion ended his social media silence on Saturday, saying, “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!".

In reaction to Hamilton’s social media post, Mercedes shared the image with the caption “I’m back". Hamilton had been absent from social media since December 11 after posting an image from celebrating his P2 qualifying at Yas Marina.

Now, his future is poised to be clarified with some previously suggesting he’d retire and quit the sport he has dominated for many years.

Hamilton missed out on the F1 title in 2021, with Max Verstappen claiming the prize in controversial circumstances. Although his social media return is not confirmation of his position on the grid, it appears extremely likely he will be in the Mercedes garage for pre-season testing in Barcelona.

