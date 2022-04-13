MG Motor Fosters Young Talent; Partners With Professional Golfer Tvesa Malik

MG Motor India has announced its partnership with Professional Golfer Tvesa Malik, enabling women empowerment and showcasing its support for women in sports.

Previously, the British carmaker had partnered with Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee - Deepa Malik, India’s first silver medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Bhavina Patel, and football revolutionist of Gujarat - Patan Girls.

At a very young age, Tvesa was ranked 1st Pro in the Women’s Golf Association India (WGAI) in 2018. Through the association with MG Motor India, Tvesa will be representing the brand in various tournaments and championships. The three-year association with Tvesa is MG’s step towards fostering and motivating young talent.

Talking about the partnership, Udit Malhotra, Head Marketing, MG Motor India, said, “India is a land of enormous talent and a home to popular sports, including golf. With the growing interest of youngsters (especially women) in the sport, golf has the potential to put India on a global map, especially after our country signed off 4th in the Olympic Games 2021. This association is in line with our core values of encouraging young women in sports."

Tvesa Malik, Professional Golfer, said, “I am delighted to be a part of the MG family. It’s an iconic, classic British automotive brand that I have seen growing up. It’s good to see companies like MG Motor coming forward to nurture women’s talent in sports. I’m happy to embark on this journey with them and hope to inspire more women to take up golf in India."

