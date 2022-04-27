Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Miami Heat will be aiming to seal the series against Atlanta Hawks as the two teams take on each other in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday at the FTX Arena in Miami.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Heat started the NBA playoffs on a promising note after winning the first two matches against the Hawks. In the third game of the series, the Hawks made a comeback and scripted a nail-biting 111-110 win.

But in the fourth game of the series, the Heat produced a stellar show to clinch an 86-110 victory and establish their dominance in the series. Heat forward Jimmy Butler (36 points, 10 rebounds and four assists) exhibited a brilliant performance to earn a crucial win for his side.

Advertisement

Ahead of the NBA match between Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA playoff 2022 match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Atlanta Hawks (ATL) be played?

The NBA playoff 2022 match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Atlanta Hawks (ATL) will take place on April 27, Wednesday.

Where will the NBA playoff match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Atlanta Hawks (ATL) be played?

The match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Atlanta Hawks (ATL) will be played at the FTX Arena in Miami.

What time will the NBA playoff 2022 match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Atlanta Hawks (ATL) begin?

The match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Atlanta Hawks (ATL) will begin at 4:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Miami Heat (MIA) vs Atlanta Hawks (ATL) match?

Miami Heat (MIA) vs Atlanta Hawks (ATL) match will be televised on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Miami Heat (MIA) vs Atlanta Hawks (ATL) match?

Miami Heat (MIA) vs Atlanta Hawks (ATL) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Miami Heat (MIA) vs Atlanta Hawks (ATL) Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jimmy Butler, F- P.J. Tucker, C- Bam Adebayo, G- Max Strus, G- Gabe Vincent

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Line-up: F- De’Andre Hunter, F- John Collins, C- Clint Capela, G- Trae Young, G- Kevin Huerter

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.